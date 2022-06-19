Melbourne
Frances Barrett: Meatus

  • Art, Installation
  • Australian Centre for Contemporary Art - ACCA, Southbank
A close up of an ear on a head with shaved hair and a thick chain earring
Photograph: Charles Dennington. Frances Barrett, 'Meatus' 2020. Courtesy the artist. Ear worms: Debris Facility.
Time Out says

ACCA is turned into a leaking, bleeding body of sorts in this performative exhibition from Frances Barrett

Do you know what a 'meatus' is? Even if you don't, we can guarantee you are in possession of several meatuses. A meatus, you see, is an opening or passage that leads to your body's interior – your ears are a meatus, as is your mouth, your nose and your, ah, party parts in your pants. 

It's the humble but ever so important meatus, and their various functions and senses, that serves as inspiration for Frances Barrett's new exhibition at ACCAMeatus turns the Southbank gallery into a body of sorts, using sound and light to create spaces that "bleeds and leaks", just as you would expect in a real body. In doing so, Barrett looks to get audiences listening with their entire self (not just their ears) and reassessing the capabilities of the body.

ACCA commissioning curator, Annika Kristensen, said: “Meatus is a radical reimagining of the art gallery – transforming a space which traditionally presents visual experiences into a theatrical and enveloping environment in which sound becomes the primary object."

The exhibition is led by Barrett in collaboration with Nina Buchanan, Debris Facility Pty Ltd., Hayley Forward, Brian Fuata, Del Lumanta and Sione Teumohenga. Originally due to show in 2020 as part of the Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship, Meatus is showing at ACCA from April 2 to June 19. 

After you finish exploring the exhibition, grab dinner at one of these restaurants in Southbank

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Australian Centre for Contemporary Art - ACCA
111 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
acca.melbourne
03 9697 9999
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 10am-5pm; Sat-Sun 11am-5pm

Dates and times

Show more
