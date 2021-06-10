Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Gertrude Street Projection Festival

Gertrude Street Projection Festival

Art, Digital and interactive Around Fitzroy , Fitzroy Wednesday July 21 2021 - Sunday July 25 2021
This famous roaming projection art festival returns this winter

Who doesn’t love seeing the city streets alight with colour and art? From July 21 to 25, Gertrude Street Projection Festival invites you to open your mind and your imagination as a huge light display takes over the entire length of Fitzroy's Gertrude Street.

This year, participating artists have been given the task of staring into their creative crystal balls and imagining a distant future. Specifically, how our futue might look – or how we might like it to look – in terms colour, race, gender, sexuality, age, ability, class and nationality. There will be more than 25 projection artworks on display each night from 6pm to midnight and best of all, it’s free.

The festival is not-for-profit, and those wishing to support the event can do so here

Details
Event website: https://www.gspf.com.au/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Around Fitzroy
Address: Around Fitzroy
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Price: Free

Dates And Times
