Victorians and New South Welshmen don’t have too much in common (we wear a lot of black, they for some reason insist on calling parmas "a parmi") but there is some common ground – namely the beautiful Murray River which separates our two states. This year, the Murray border community of Echuca Moama is throwing a fun night festival around this legendary river.

Moama Lights is a sound and light event that runs this year from July 31 to August 21. It will take place at the Horseshoe Lagoon, a 600-metre-long lit-up trail that visitors can traverse and explore. A light show will be projected across the lagoon amongst hundreds of flickering stars lights, and you’ll be able to see a field of illuminated flowers and colours shining across the Murray River.

Entry to Moama Lights is $20 for adults and $10 for children - you can book at the website.