White Night is an international phenomenon. There has been a two-year break because of Covid, but in 2022, White Night arrives triumphantly for the first time in Shepparton on Yorta Yorta Country, a two-hour drive north of Melbourne, and will light up the city on Saturday June 25 from 6pm to midnight.
Colourful projections will light up the sides of the SAM by artists Mimi Leung and Lowell Hunter. Victoria Park Lake will come alive with larger-than-life turtles and giant lotus flowers. And that’s only a glimpse of what’s in store.