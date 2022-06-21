Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

  A fish lantern in the foreground looks over the ocean at night
    Photograph: Scott Kingman
  A street is filled with people at night, under a lit up building facade and fake snow
    Photograph: Visit Victoria
  A walkway is illuminated at night with blue and green lights of leaves and projected light onto the trees surrounding
    Photograph: Visit Victoria
Where to see the winter lights in regional Victoria

All of the lights, all of the lights

Written by Bianca O'Neill
Missing Melbourne's iconic White Night? Look no further: not only has it popped up in Shepparton this year, but there's also an illuminated collection of winter light festivals spread across regional Victoria. See glowing sculptures, arty light installations and more at some of your favourite regional destingations.

Hop in the car, plan a weekend away, and check out the best our great state has to offer at night. Here is our list of gorgeous, glowing, winter light events in regional Victoria this cold season.

Want to see the winter lights in Melbourne instead? Here's our list of everything illuminated and glowing in Melbourne this month.

White Night Shepparton
White Night Shepparton

White Night is an international phenomenon. There has been a two-year break because of Covid, but in 2022, White Night arrives triumphantly for the first time in Shepparton on Yorta Yorta Country, a two-hour drive north of Melbourne, and will light up the city on Saturday June 25 from 6pm to midnight.

Colourful projections will light up the sides of the SAM by artists Mimi Leung and Lowell Hunter. Victoria Park Lake will come alive with larger-than-life turtles and giant lotus flowers. And that’s only a glimpse of what’s in store.

Moama Lights
Moama Lights

Victorians and New South Welshmen don’t have too much in common (we wear a lot of black, they for some reason insist on calling parmas "a parmi") but there is some common ground – namely the beautiful Murray River which separates our two states. This year, the Murray border community of Echuca Moama is throwing a fun night festival around this legendary river. 

Moama Lights is a sound and light event that runs this year from July 31 to August 21. It will take place at the Horseshoe Lagoon, a 600-metre-long lit-up trail that visitors can traverse and explore. A light show will be projected across the lagoon amongst hundreds of flickering stars lights, and you’ll be able to see a field of illuminated flowers and colours shining across the Murray River. 

Entry to Moama Lights is $20 for adults and $10 for children - you can book at the website.

Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights

To walk down Sovereign Hill’s Main Street is a unique experience at any time. But between June 25 and July 17, Winter Wonderlights offers a whole new dimension – with colourful projections lighting up the streetscape accompanied by a rousing musical score telling a story of celebration and togetherness.

Think Christmas in July in a 19th-century country town with all the trimmings – complete with snowfalls, decorations, tasty treats, performances and hands-on activities.

Borealis on the Lake
Borealis on the Lake

Switzerland-based 'artivist' Dan Acher is bringing his entrancing work 'Northern Lights' to Lake Daylesford this winter, delivering a light installation reminiscent of the Aurora Borealis – the colourful natural lights that dance over the far northern hemisphere at night.

Borealis on the Lake combines a tranquil soundtrack with colourful, moving light beams in a blend of technology and art that aims to create a sense of community by bringing together people from all walks of life. 

The outdoor installation, projected over Lake Daylesford, will run from July 15 to September 4 with timed entry tickets available between sundown (ranging from 6pm to 6.45pm, depending on the date) and 10pm. A shuttle is available from the Daylesford town centre – just add a ride to your ticket.

For more on Borealis on the Lake, or to book tickets, check out the official website.

Winter Glow
Winter Glow

A water slide park is not usually the first thing that springs to mind, but then, last year's Winter Glow festival at Geelong’s Adventure Park was hugely popular, and it returns this year for the weekend of June 17-19, then for the entire run of the school break, June 23 to July 10 from 3.30-8.30pm.  

The festival sold out in 2021, so it’ll be important to book early for the event, which is returning with bigger attractions including two new dry rides for the cooler weather.

East Gippsland Winter Festival
East Gippsland Winter Festival

Cold weather brings with it a kind of magic in the form of frosty air and clear, still views that seem to go on forever, and this is especially the case in regional Victoria. 

If you're keen to head on a cool-climate caper but aren't sure where to begin, you're in luck: after the huge success of its inaugural festival last year, the East Gippsland Winter Festival is making a triumphant return. Rug up and hit the road for a 24-day festival packed with lavish winter feasts, fantastical art installations, live music, lantern parades and more.

Prefer to stay closer to home? Here's a glowing list of Melbourne events

Lightscape
Lightscape

After a two-year delay due to Covid-19, immersive light installation Lightscape is finally arriving in Melbourne this winter. From June 24, take a nighttime stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens and experience luminous pathways, lit-up tree canopies and soothing soundscapes. 

Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now through the website

Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope

There's always one totally Instagrammable art piece at every festival – and at Rising this year, Kaleidoscope is surely it. 

Keith Courtney, the artist behind the popular 1000 Doors and House of Mirrors art installations, delivers a kaleidoscopic mirror maze of constantly shifting coloured lights that will transport you right into the centre of the much-loved children's toy. It's definitely not one to miss at this year's festival.

Gaia
Gaia

UK artist Luke Jerram returns to Melbourne with Gaia, following a successful season showing his illuminated installation, Museum of the Moon, in Federation Square.

This time around, the Earth is his subject: a 7-metre wide, internally-lit sculpture rendered with detailed NASA imagery of our beloved blue planet, rotating once every four minutes. The artwork is accompanied by a bespoke soundtrack made by BAFTA Award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Experience it yourself at St Paul's Cathedral for free until 26 June.

Yoga at the Lume
Yoga at the Lume

Melbourne's premier cutting edge digital gallery Lume has now transformed into a multi-sensory yoga studio. Every Wednesday and Sunday from now until June 29, there will be a different nature theme on the illuminated digital screens, including calming rainforests, the awe-inspiring Himalayas and outer space. 

All you need to do is book in and BYO yoga mat and water bottle. For more information or to book a class, head to the website.

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection
Light: Works from Tate’s Collection

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection is bringing more than 70 works from the Tate's impressive national collection to ACMI as part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series. As the exhibition title suggests, the works coming to this Australian exclusive showcase all relate to the theme of 'light' and span 200 years of art history. 

These paintings are complemented by contemporary, large scale installations that capture and explore light in all its forms. Highlights include James Turrell's immersive glowing work 'Raemar, Blue'; Olafur Eliasson's reflective, interstellar 'Stardust Particle' installation; and Yayoi Kusama's 'The Passing Winter' – one of Kusama's famed infinity spaces, which you can peer into. 

 

Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light
Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light

Head to Scienceworks for a brand new exhibition focusing on the science of light. Kids and adults alike will love this exploration of light and colour, featuring interactive exhibits, neon displays, and even an invisible laser sensor chamber.

With an illuminated colour-mixing station, a giant kaleidoscope and more, the hands-on, interactive play is an excellent introduction to the world of STEM for kids and will keep them entertained during the winter school holidays.

Emerge Festival
Emerge Festival

One of the best parts about winter in Melbourne is the abundance of glowing after-dark festivals, and for the first time ever, lustrous installations and roving artists are set to light up the Mount Waverley Community Centre gardens. From June 24 to 28, swing by when darkness falls and let your imagination run wild by exploring the assortment of projections, soundscapes and installations.

Firelight Festival
Firelight Festival

Melbourne, it's cold. But we're not the type of city to give up on going out just because the weather is less than ideal (for one, we'd never be able to go out). To encourage you to leave your cosy nest at home, the city is bringing back its magical Firelight Festival from July 1 to 3. If you couldn't guess from the name, this three-day festival at Docklands will be chock-full of all sorts of firey and brightly lit entertainment.

      Advertising

