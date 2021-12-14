Check out the massive group shows by this First Nations-owned gallery in the heart of Brunswick

Previously located in Collingwood next to Lamington Drive, this premier art gallery in Brunswick is run by artists, for artists. Its group shows often feature upwards of 40 to 50 artists and are known to draw crowds of nearly 1,500 visitors.

Owners Jesse 'JESWRI' Wright, a First Nations artist from Gadigal Country in NSW, and Britt Devlin, a Masters of Architecture student, opened Honey Bones in February 2020 – just before the Covid-19 crisis thrust Australia into months of lockdown. Despite this, in 2020 and 2021 the gallery ended up hosting the highest number of art exhibitions by a single gallery in the whole of Australia.

Events are free to attend and visitors can enjoy some free beverages while perusing the works on display. At the time of writing, the current studio residents include Jeswri, Shan Primrose, Ellen Porteus and David Lee Pereira.

One thing that sets Honey Bones apart from other gallery collectives is that every artist receives equal treatment and an equal position on the 'hierarchy' regardless of how well-known they may be. The studio prioritises working with emerging artists and providing mentorship to help them learn how to produce killer shows.