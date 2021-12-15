Sip drinks and peruse art by more than 60 local artists at this Brunswick gallery

Get ready for bevs, a boogie and to buy some artwork at Honeypalooza, a massive group show by Honey Bones Gallery. This is one of the gallery's first shows since moving from Collingwood to Brunswick, so celebrate the new location with free drinks by Pirate Life, Fellr, Fin and Fireball while perusing art by more than 60 local artists.

You can expect to see works from artists like Unwell Bunny, Nicole Hobbs, Nick Gatenby, Balazova Black and heaps more. Art will be available to purchase, so if you've been trying to sort out some last-minute Christmas gifts then this is the perfect opportunity.

The exhibition doubles as a Christmas party, and if you've got a pup you can bring them along for Santa photos that make perfect holiday postcards.

The event starts at 6pm and entry is free.