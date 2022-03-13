Melbourne
Lemonade

  • Art
  • Honey Bones Gallery, Brunswick
  1. A group of people at Honey Bones Gallery for an exhibition.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Individuals walking through an exhibition at Honey Bones Gallery.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Celebrate the two-year anniversary of this artist-run gallery with free bevvies and heaps of rad art

If you haven't visited Honey Bones Gallery yet, then pencil the Lemonade exhibition into your calendar. The First Nations-owned and artist-run gallery in Brunswick is celebrating its two-year anniversary with free drinks, music, tattooing by local studios and a massive exhibit with works by more than 50 artists.

"We decided on Lemonade as the name, because that's what we've been doing since the pandemic hit: making lemonade out of lemons," says Honey Bones' creative director Jess Wright. "We just want it to be a big, feel-good show and an excuse for everyone to come together over a beer." 

Grab a free beer from drink partners Atomic Beer Project, Fin, Fellr and Gage Roads and then start making your way through the vast exhibition. You'll find everything from life-sized portraits of Biggie Smalls and works by First Nations artists to epic collages and everything in between. And if you fall in love with something that you see, all art from the show will be available to purchase on the day or via the Honey Bones catalogue. 

The exhibition will take place from 6pm-9pm on March 10 and from noon until 4pm on March 11 to 13, and it's completely free to attend. You can find more information here

Details

Address:
Honey Bones Gallery
46 Trafford St
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Contact:
honeybones.gallery
honeybonesgallery@gmail.com
Price:
Free

