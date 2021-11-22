Small is beautiful in this annual open exhibition of postcard paintings

The Linden Postcard Show is an annual exhibition that offers a ‘snapshot’ of Australia’s artscape by dint of its open door policy: the only rule for entry is that the artist must be Australian, and that the work must be 8 by 10 inches – that is, postcard sized. Add in a stack of cash prizes, and you have a perfect storm for a consistently dynamic range of styles and calibres.

Artists from every stage in their career are represented, with around 1,000 works on display. Winners are announced December 3 during the exhibition's opening, which can be watched online (register to attend the virtual opening online). If you like a particular work, you can usually purchase it as well (it's one of the most affordable ways to buy art while also supporting a local creative).

The Linden Postcard Show runs from December 4 to February 27 and entry is free.