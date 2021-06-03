Be immersed in the work of Van Gogh at Melbourne's purpose built digital gallery

Melbourne's cutting edge digital art gallery, the Lume, is finally opening this September with an immersive exhibition on Vincent van Gogh.

The Lume's van Gogh experience will reimagine the now-famous painter's works as projections that completely ensconce you, allowing you to feel like you're in van Gogh's bedroom or under that famous starry night. A mirrored infinity room filled with countless sunflowers also features, as does a life-size recreation of painting 'Bedroom in Arles'.

The art space has been created by Melbourne's Grande Experiences and is permanently located within the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre at South Wharf. Within Lume, visitors can experience art all around them. Instead of looking at paintings on walls or sculptures on plinths, art is projected onto the walls to make you feel like you've stepped inside the paintings themselves. Scents and sounds are also pumped into the gallery to add to the experience.

If you get peckish you can also drop into Terrace Café 1888 where you can snack on delights inspired by both van Gogh's work in France and his Dutch heritage.

Tickets for the Vincent van Gogh experience at the Lume are on sale now for shows from September 1 to November 24.