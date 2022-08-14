Time Out says

Think you know galleries? Think again. The Lume is a cutting edge, digital gallery and immersive art space, created by Melbourne's Grande Experiences, is permanently located within the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre at South Wharf.

And now the popular digital gallery has announced their new upcoming season, featuring a raft of famous French Impressionists. 'Monet and Friends Alive' will take over The Lume on October 26, with familiar landscapes and moving imagery by ground-breaking Impressionist artists including Monet, Cézanne, Renoir, Manet and more. The centrepiece of the exhibition will be an immersive, entire-gallery takeover of Monet's renowned painting, ‘Woman with a Parasol’.

Within Lume, visitors can experience art all around them. Instead of looking at paintings on walls or sculptures on plinths, art is projected onto the walls to make you feel like you've stepped inside the paintings themselves. Scents and sounds are also pumped into the gallery to add to the experience.

The 3,000 square-metre gallery space first opened with a vibrant exhibition on famed post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Still running for a limited time, Van Gogh's best-known works – such as 'The Starry Night' and his series of sunflower paintings – are projected onto every surface within Lume, allowing you to see every detail of the paintings up close and all around you.

Sessions run from 10am weekdays and 9am on weekends, almost every day of the year. Prices start at $39 for adults and there's free admission for kids under four. Bookings are open for the upcoming season of Monet and Friends Alive on August 26, set to kick off on October 26.