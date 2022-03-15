Melbourne
A lit tunnel of light at the Wilds, Rising Festival
Photograph: Rising

What to see at Rising 2022

The Rising team are hoping third time's the charm, with an epic line-up of brilliant art

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Melbourne's winter arts festival, Rising, has unveiled an ambitious new program for 2022. 

The hotly anticipated festival has been cancelled the past two years due to Melbourne's lockdown restrictions, but with the city open for business again, it's hoped this year's festival will finally be able to bring its program of ambitious arts and culture offerings to Melbourne.
“In such tumultuous times, the privilege and necessity to gather, dance, sing and celebrate artistic expression is not lost on us,” says Rising co-artistic directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek. “Melbourne is back, and we’re over the moon.”

It was obviously heartbreaking for Obarzanek and Fox when lockdown forced Rising's closure the past two years, but in a way, it means this year's festival has actually been three years in the making. Fox says Rising 2021's one glorious night gave a tantalising glimpse into what the festival could be.

"We did have one night," she says. "We actually opened for five hours, I think. Although that sounds grim, it did give us a taste and a sense of what's to come – we had sold 100,000 tickets to a program that was largely from Melbourne. And a lot of it was very unique to Rising events that we had created or produced. That gave us a lot of courage and hope that we're making something that is actually connecting and resonating with this place. It was really difficult, particularly for all of the artists involved – for a lot of them, it was their tenth, 11th, 12th cancellation, so that was really hard. But we were so supported by the arts community as well as the wider community, and it was really amazing in that sense."

"I would also add that while we didn't plan it, it's definitely a festival three years in the making, and because of that, the program is much richer, much deeper and better," says Obarzanek. "So we know we had this little trial run that, you know, timing unfortunately wasn't on our side last year, but it did give us a good chance to run some of the systems because it is a really new thing."

"We try to think of it like a really OTT dress rehearsal," says Fox.

The dress rehearsal's over now, and Rising is ready to unleash an epic program on the city. There are 225 events, including 22 commissions and 14 world premieres, taking place across the 12 nights of the festival. In typical Rising fashion, these won't be staid and static art pieces on bare gallery walls. Instead, the festival will take over Melbourne's streets, gardens, car parks, waterways and rooftops.

Although it's impossible to pick a real favourite show (who can choose between their children?), Fox says the Wilds is one of the most hotly anticipated elements of this year's program.  The Wilds will take over the Royal Botanic Gardens in a riot of colour, sound, art, music, food and even ice skating. 

"I think I would have to say the Wilds is something that's been a long time coming. There's just a huge amount of work and thinking that's gone into that project, and it's such a generous offer to Melbourne. That is something I'm very proud of, it's a huge amount of artists and performers and community choirs and chefs and designers all involved in making that happen. I feel it exemplifies what we're trying to do with Rising, which is make a festival that you can participate in as well as witness."

Obarzanek says one of his top places is Golden Square, a Chinatown car park-turned exhibition space, bar, video projection and arty hub. "It's just a unique thing that couldn't happen anywhere else except for Melbourne – the location, the artists and having a custom-built bar for 12 nights. On the rooftop there is something that's very unique, and I think very specific to where we are not just in the city and in Australia, but the region of where Australia is now, and who really makes up Melbourne now and in the last 10-15 years." 

Here are our picks of the festival. 

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

Everyone in Melbourne has heard of the mysterious Flinders Street Station Ballroom, but few have seen it. The once grand hall has hosted lectures, a library, fitness classes and (of course) dances, but has been closed to the public since 1985. But it's coming back to life for Rising festival, with leading contemporary artist and Melbourne local Patricia Piccinini turning the near-mythic space into an immersive, hyperreal installation.

A Miracle Constantly Repeated has Piccinini transform the enigmatic ballroom into an uncanny art ecosystem filled with large-scale dioramas, huge foliage, sentient saplings and nurturing marine mammals. Those familiar with the artist's work will know what to expect, but for those who aren't, you'll meet some unusual creatures that blur the lines between human and beast. 

Piccinini is one of Australia's foremost artists, with a knack for hyperrealistic sculptures that are contemporaneously unsettling and also inviting, with their innate sense of empathy. The work is expected to complement the magnificent existing architecture of the ballroom and also offer visitors the chance to explore the adjoining hidden rooms that are rarely seen.   

A Miracle Constantly Repeated was such a hot ticket exhibition that its original dates for Rising sold out almost immediately. Luckily, it's been extended, with the exhibition now running until mid January 2022.

Golden Square
Photograph: Rising

Golden Square

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

Golden Square car park has been used for many things in its lifetime, occasionally even for parking cars. During Rising, however, the inner-city car park finds a new lease on life as it’s turned into a multi-level art precinct showcasing some of the most exciting contemporary artists around. 

When you arrive at the car park (for those unfamiliar with it, Golden Square is located between Lonsdale and Little Bourke) you’re invited to start your journey on the rooftop. Here you’ll be able to grab a drink from a pop-up bar before exploring the exhibition’s artworks – which include everything from melting ice sculptures to performances with kayaks. Artists involved in Golden Square include Scotty So, Atong Atem, Patty Chang, Lu Yang and more. 

Keep a special eye out for 'Parade for the Moon', a twice-nightly performative work by Jason Phu, James Nguyen, Nabilah Nordin and Veisinia Tonga that features a parade of people celebrating the moon and its importance across cultures.

Tickets are on sale now, and you'll need to specify your arrival time on booking. 

The Wilds
Photograph: Rising

The Wilds

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural bamboo forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight. No really  – part of the Wilds includes the return of Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram’s larger-than-life (and accurate!) glowing moon installation. 

Visitors to this eerie space will enter through the thick bamboo forest, trek past mirrored fields and crackling fires before coming upon the Sidney Myer stage – which has been turned into an ice rink you can actually skate on while Jerram’s misty moon glows overhead. Magical! 

The Wilds also features food offerings, most notably the Lighthouse, a 130-seater glass atrium, as well as smaller snacks and treats. Food options include a plant-based offering from Shannon Martinez (of Smith and Daughters, lasagne (what else?) from 1800 Lasagne's Joey Kellock, Hoy Pinoy's Filipino barbecue, first-class meat from San Telmo and a menu from chefs David Moyle (Franklin, Longsong), Jo Barrett and Matt Stone (Oakridge Wines).

The Wilds can be booked either with or without an ice skating pass.

Monochord
Photograph: Rising

Monochord

  • Art
  • Melbourne

We recommend you go see this artwork, but in all honesty, it's pretty tough to avoid. A kilometre-long laser beam of an intensity never seen before in Melbourne transforms the Yarra River in Robin Fox's light and sound installation Monochord.

The laser beam activates at regular intervals and is synchronised to a soundscape and music. 

"It's absolutely monumental, and it will really transform an incredibly familiar space," says Rising co-director Hannah Fox. "A laser on the river is a big, big thing to let you know that something is definitely happening. Something has landed."

The Picture of Dorian Gray
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

The Picture of Dorian Gray

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Southbank

This groundbreaking, Sydney Theatre Award-winning production is coming to Melbourne as part of Rising 2020. Read on for our five-star review of the 2020 season.

In recent years, the artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company, Kip Williams, has deftly explored an intersection between the cinematic and theatrical, creating productions on the bleeding edge of stagecraft that bridge the liminal space between these two modes of storytelling.

In 2016, his treatment of Strindberg’s shocking tale of lust, femininity and power, Miss Julie, was a pathfinder of sorts, trialling the technical wizardry required to fuse real-time video and live performance. In 2019, he pushed the experiment further still, with a thrilling film noir take on Brecht's anti-fascist parable The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Indeed, that show was so jaw-droppingly sophisticated, it seemed Williams had mined all he could from this interplay of media. However, with his audaciously complex treatment of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Grayhe has surpassed his own benchmark once more. Spectacularly so.

Whereas in previous productions, the theatrical action was amplified or juxtaposed by filmed elements, here the cinematic aspects play a far richer part in the world-building. There is just one solitary performer on stage, Eryn Jean Norvill, who hopscotches between all 26 characters found in this gothic classic, as well as handling the third-person narration. Norvill is an actor of extraordinary skill, but bringing this narrative to life unaided would be a challenge for any solo performer. And yet, in concert with a team of roving camera operators, a network of vast suspended screens, and a wildly ambitious intermingling of real-time and pre-recorded video, Norvill produces some of the most virtuosic theatre I have ever witnessed, on stage or screen.

Not only must she create distinctive characterisations for a multitude of roles, but these must be delivered with near-perfect precision in tandem with the layers of technology at work. Norvill must keep in her mind the world of Wilde’s imagination but also that of Williams’, as she becomes a vessel for both visions. She must also stay acutely aware of the stage, as cameras and crew encircle her, and the audience, whose attentions she must hold both in the flesh and through the lens. Wilde’s writing is verbose and indulgent in its wordplay, but this too must remain vibrant and alert in Norvill’s mind. It’s a herculean feat Williams tasks her with, yet Norvill makes it appear effortless, as if every surprising moment, every directorial sleight of hand is an inevitability. 

Science fiction writer and futurist Arthur C Clarke famously coined the phrase, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”, and there are many moments in this production where this rings true. Norvill multiplies, shapeshifts, and appears from several angles simultaneously as she flits between characters. There are moments when this conjuring trick is so uncanny that the audience gasps or giggles with delight, not at the whimsy of Wilde’s florid prose but because it is all so marvellously inexplicable. However, Williams is careful not to eclipse either Wilde or Norvill with bells and whistles. The cinematic elements are woven so intrinsically into this production that they become as much a part of this play’s essence as her performance.

Nor does Williams allow technology to obscure his other collaborators. Marg Horwell’s minimal sets subliminally mirror Gray’s veneer of unchanging youth with huge bouquets of unnaturally vivid flowers – superficially beautiful yet utterly divorced from nature. Clemence Williams creates a soundworld of anachronisms that by turns evoke aristocratic pomp and clubland abandon. The powerful use of SnapChat filters and other selfie-style shots draw heavy parallels to the impossible beauty standards of social media influencers and how this curated identity can be the painted rust concealing psychological trauma beneath. This production is not just a technical tour de force, but also a searingly relevant commentary on how contemporary culture warps and distorts self-image and self-worth.

If Williams' Dorian Gray has a shortcoming, it’s that the taboo of queer desire, an essential part of Wilde’s writing, is occasionally underplayed or skirted over. But it’s hard to find fault with a show that manages to say so much, and with such an innovative voice, as helmed by a performance that will surely be remembered as one of the greatest ever seen on an Australian stage.

