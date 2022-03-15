Melbourne's winter arts festival, Rising, has unveiled an ambitious new program for 2022.

The hotly anticipated festival has been cancelled the past two years due to Melbourne's lockdown restrictions, but with the city open for business again, it's hoped this year's festival will finally be able to bring its program of ambitious arts and culture offerings to Melbourne.

“In such tumultuous times, the privilege and necessity to gather, dance, sing and celebrate artistic expression is not lost on us,” says Rising co-artistic directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek. “Melbourne is back, and we’re over the moon.”

It was obviously heartbreaking for Obarzanek and Fox when lockdown forced Rising's closure the past two years, but in a way, it means this year's festival has actually been three years in the making. Fox says Rising 2021's one glorious night gave a tantalising glimpse into what the festival could be.

"We did have one night," she says. "We actually opened for five hours, I think. Although that sounds grim, it did give us a taste and a sense of what's to come – we had sold 100,000 tickets to a program that was largely from Melbourne. And a lot of it was very unique to Rising events that we had created or produced. That gave us a lot of courage and hope that we're making something that is actually connecting and resonating with this place. It was really difficult, particularly for all of the artists involved – for a lot of them, it was their tenth, 11th, 12th cancellation, so that was really hard. But we were so supported by the arts community as well as the wider community, and it was really amazing in that sense."

"I would also add that while we didn't plan it, it's definitely a festival three years in the making, and because of that, the program is much richer, much deeper and better," says Obarzanek. "So we know we had this little trial run that, you know, timing unfortunately wasn't on our side last year, but it did give us a good chance to run some of the systems because it is a really new thing."

"We try to think of it like a really OTT dress rehearsal," says Fox.

The dress rehearsal's over now, and Rising is ready to unleash an epic program on the city. There are 225 events, including 22 commissions and 14 world premieres, taking place across the 12 nights of the festival. In typical Rising fashion, these won't be staid and static art pieces on bare gallery walls. Instead, the festival will take over Melbourne's streets, gardens, car parks, waterways and rooftops.

Although it's impossible to pick a real favourite show (who can choose between their children?), Fox says the Wilds is one of the most hotly anticipated elements of this year's program. The Wilds will take over the Royal Botanic Gardens in a riot of colour, sound, art, music, food and even ice skating.

"I think I would have to say the Wilds is something that's been a long time coming. There's just a huge amount of work and thinking that's gone into that project, and it's such a generous offer to Melbourne. That is something I'm very proud of, it's a huge amount of artists and performers and community choirs and chefs and designers all involved in making that happen. I feel it exemplifies what we're trying to do with Rising, which is make a festival that you can participate in as well as witness."

Obarzanek says one of his top places is Golden Square, a Chinatown car park-turned exhibition space, bar, video projection and arty hub. "It's just a unique thing that couldn't happen anywhere else except for Melbourne – the location, the artists and having a custom-built bar for 12 nights. On the rooftop there is something that's very unique, and I think very specific to where we are not just in the city and in Australia, but the region of where Australia is now, and who really makes up Melbourne now and in the last 10-15 years."

Here are our picks of the festival.