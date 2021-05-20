A mysterious and magical forest is taking over Sidney Myer Music Bowl this winter

See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural bamboo forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight. No really – part of the Wilds includes the return of Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram’s larger than life (and accurate!) glowing moon installation.

Visitors to this eerie space will enter through the thick bamboo forest, trek past mirrored fields and crackling fires before coming upon the Sidney Myer stage – which has been turned into an ice rink you can actually skate on while Jerram’s misty moon glows overhead. Magical!

The Wilds also features food offerings, most notably the Lighthouse, a 130-seater glass atrium serving an original three course menu from ex Franklin and Longsong chef David Moyle. For a more casual dining experience, there will also be fireside snacks available.

The Wilds can be booked either with or without an ice skating pass.