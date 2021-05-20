Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Wilds

The Wilds

Art, Installation Sidney Myer Music Bowl , Melbourne Wednesday May 26 2021 - Sunday June 6 2021
Glowing orange mesh baubles large enough for a person to stand in in a dark field
Photograph: Juan Pablo Pinto
Time Out says

A mysterious and magical forest is taking over Sidney Myer Music Bowl this winter

See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural bamboo forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight. No really  – part of the Wilds includes the return of Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram’s larger than life (and accurate!) glowing moon installation. 

Visitors to this eerie space will enter through the thick bamboo forest, trek past mirrored fields and crackling fires before coming upon the Sidney Myer stage – which has been turned into an ice rink you can actually skate on while Jerram’s misty moon glows overhead. Magical! 

The Wilds also features food offerings, most notably the Lighthouse, a 130-seater glass atrium serving an original three course menu from ex Franklin and Longsong chef David Moyle. For a more casual dining experience, there will also be fireside snacks available. 

The Wilds can be booked either with or without an ice skating pass.

Details
Event website: https://rising.melbourne/festival-program/the-wilds
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Address: King's Domain
Linlithgow Ave
Melbourne
3000
Price: $15-$35

Dates And Times
