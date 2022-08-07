Melbourne
Lightscape

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne
  • Recommended
Time Out says

See the Royal Botanic Gardens in a whole new light at this immersive and wintery installation

After a two-year delay due to Covid-19, immersive light installation Lightscape is finally arriving in Melbourne this winter. From June 24 to August 7, take a nighttime stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens and experience luminous pathways, lit-up tree canopies and soothing soundscapes. 

Lightscape was first installed in the UK around a decade ago, where it was a huge success. Since then, it has taken over botanic gardens, National Trust and UNESCO World Heritage sites across the UK and the US. 

The show includes large-scale installations, sparkling trees, floating lights, glowing archways and fields of light and colour along the 1.8km trail through the gardens. We're anticipating it will run much like the Fire Gardens exhibition that hit the RBG in 2018 with people directing you past all the attractions and showing you the best photo spots.

Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now through the website

Looking for some other Instagrammable moments? Here's everything illuminated and glowing in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.melbournelightscape.com.au/
Address:
Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria
Birdwood Ave
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Price:
From $32
Opening hours:
5.45pm

Dates and times

