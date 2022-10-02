Time Out says

Venerable Master Hsing Yun is the founder of Fo Guang Shan (one of the world's largest Buddhist organisations) and is known for his popular and inspiring teachings, and one-stroke calligraphy. Venerable Master Yun is also the inspiration behind a fascinating digital art experience coming to Golden Square Rooftop this September.

Wisdom and Light will deliver an immersive digital environment combining art, light and sound with technology, transporting you into the world of one of the most influential spiritual leaders of today. Walk through tranquil digital landscapes, hear the sounds of Buddhist practice and learn more about one-stroke calligraphy, in this never-before-seen installation.

A new temporary venue at the exit of the pop-up art precinct will host the Wisdom and Light Vegetarian Café, with bites on offer from Nobu Melbourne’s former Head Chef, as well as a small store featuring books and writings of Venerable Master Yun.

The Wisdom and Light Immersive Experience will run daily from 10am to 10pm from Thursday, September 1 until October 2. Entry to the digital art pop-up is $27, and you can book a ticket at the official website.