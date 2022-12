As the weather heats up it's time to pack the esky, dig out the frisbee and head to your nearest patch of sand and surf. Unfortunately, there's this little thing called work that means most of Australia is kept away from the beach during work hours – but that doesn't mean you have to join the throngs of weekend beachgoers. The extra long daylight hours mean heading to the beach after work is not only a viable option – sometimes it's the best. Avoid the searing heat, crowds and sunburn by hitting these great beaches in the evening.

After more summer fun? Consult our guide to the 25 best things to do in Melbourne this summer.