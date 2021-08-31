Delivery? Yes, via the website.
What do you get when two ex-fine diner chefs team up to make gelato? You get Kariton Sorbetes. The artisanal gelato they dish up is inspired by the ice cream carts that dot and traverse the streets of the Philippines. Expect classic ube halaya – creamy purple yam (ube) gelato topped with rich ube jam, preserved blackberry and caramelised coconut curds (latik), and for pandan lovers there's buko pandan – coconut and pandan gelato infused with pandan jelly, candied coconut and toasted rice flakes (pinipig). At present, there are 14 different flavours and there's no shopfront so you can opt to have it delivered to your doorstep instead.