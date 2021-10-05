This large and lush park nestled between Coburg and Reservoir features wetlands, a river and public barbecue areas

This 26-hectare park is perfect for family outings, barbecues, picnics and sunny walks. The lake runs through the centre and is surrounded by wetlands that are home to families of ducks and black swans. The walking path that encircles the lake is around 1.6km in length, and there are a few areas with public exercise equipment available.

If you're keen on a barbecue, there are covered gazebos with barbecue grills and seating areas throughout the park. There's no shortage of lush grassy areas for those planning a picnic, and during the warmer months, there's usually always a food truck nearby hawking ice cream, coffee and icy poles.

It's well-known among Coburg and Reservoir residents so it's quite busy on nicer days, but parking is plentiful and you shouldn't have a problem finding a nice area in this park to hang out.