Just ten minutes north of Daylesford, this little slice of European paradise is the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon in northwest Victoria. Stretching out over 40 hectares, the Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm is home to an incredible lavender farm, lush gardens, a flowing creek and historic stone buildings dating back to the 1850s.

For a small fee, you can explore the grounds, take a tour of the original homestead and get friendly with the highland cow, emus, geese, guinea fowls and bantams that call the farm home. The entire property is pet-friendly, so don’t forget to bring your furry friend along with you too.

The lavender is in full bloom throughout summer, hitting its peak in January, but the aromatic flower can remain on display into autumn. Visiting in the warmer months means you might catch a glimpse of the gardeners harvesting the crop by hand, hanging it up to dry on the property’s old veranda, and distilling the lavender into oil and infused water.

Pack a picnic and choose your favourite spot, or opt to dine at La Trattoria Eatery & Bar, located in the heart of the farm, which boasts Mediterranean and lavender-inspired dishes. You can also stop by the barn and take your pick of over one hundred handcrafted aromatherapy products, which are made on-site

If you’re after a weekend getaway, the Lavandula Country House is a short walk from the farm, set in a secluded position by a picturesque dam, and offers self-contained accommodation with a sun terrace, a fully equipped modern kitchen and a relaxing spa bath.

