Melbourne is not only great for food and footy – it’s also florally fantastic, too. Just a short journey from the city’s concrete jungle you can find everything from curated rose gardens and lavender fields to patches of colourful native flowers. Plus many of the city’s surrounding flower farms also host open days and festivals celebrating their favourite blooms.

While all these places are open to view flowers during certain times throughout the year, always make sure to ask before picking any to take home (and please don't take any flowers or plants from national parks).