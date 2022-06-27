Time Out says

A playground that contains a multitude of obstacles, play equipment and activities to keep kids of multiple ages entertained is a winner. Markham Reserve’s adventure playground, which opened in 2019, has all this and more. If you enjoy a walk or bike ride before or after play, there are also paths that trail alongside Gardiners Creek.

Another stand-out feature of this playground is how the equipment is fully contained and enclosed by a safety fence. Parents can easily view the whole playground, and their children, from anywhere they are.

Children will have an ace time running along the bridge platform that’s fitted out with slides and climbing frames that extend out from the base. There’s also a sheltered sandpit, little shopfronts and other equipment like climbing nets, a rope-climbing course, a large seesaw, a flying fox and more.

For toddlers, there is a devoted play space, and the sandpit has a dedicated climbing mound for them. Bonus features for the kids include huge timber kookaburra statues to hug and climb. A toilet block and water refill station are just a few steps away, and there are shading cloth sails for hot summer days. Seating is available for those keen to enjoy a picnic or barbecue.

Older children can make use of the park’s area for BMX riding, scootering and skateboarding. Together with the bike and walking tracks and the off-leash dog area, it’s truly a playground designed for all to enjoy.

The playground is located just around the corner from the Chadstone Shopping Centre, and after you’ve worked up an appetite, you can pop into the nearby Habitat Café.

