Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Markham Reserve

  • Attractions
  • Ashburton
  1. A child swinging in a tire swing.
    Photograph: Markham Reserve | Boroondara Council
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A child swinging in a tire swing.
    Photograph: Markham Reserve | Boroondara Council
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This large, scenic park will keep kids of all ages entertained

A playground that contains a multitude of obstacles, play equipment and activities to keep kids of multiple ages entertained is a winner. Markham Reserve’s adventure playground, which opened in 2019, has all this and more. If you enjoy a walk or bike ride before or after play, there are also paths that trail alongside Gardiners Creek. 

Another stand-out feature of this playground is how the equipment is fully contained and enclosed by a safety fence. Parents can easily view the whole playground, and their children, from anywhere they are. 

Children will have an ace time running along the bridge platform that’s fitted out with slides and climbing frames that extend out from the base. There’s also a sheltered sandpit, little shopfronts and other equipment like climbing nets, a rope-climbing course, a large seesaw, a flying fox and more. 

For toddlers, there is a devoted play space, and the sandpit has a dedicated climbing mound for them. Bonus features for the kids include huge timber kookaburra statues to hug and climb. A toilet block and water refill station are just a few steps away, and there are shading cloth sails for hot summer days. Seating is available for those keen to enjoy a picnic or barbecue. 

Older children can make use of the park’s area for BMX riding, scootering and skateboarding. Together with the bike and walking tracks and the off-leash dog area, it’s truly a playground designed for all to enjoy.

The playground is located just around the corner from the Chadstone Shopping Centre, and after you’ve worked up an appetite, you can pop into the nearby Habitat Café.

Looking for other spots to let your kids roam free? Here are the best playgrounds in Melbourne.

Written by Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
80 Victory Boulevard
Ashburton
Melbourne
3147
Contact:
www.boroondara.vic.gov.au/recreation-arts/parks-and-gardens/markham-reserve
(03) 9278 4444
Opening hours:
Daily, all day
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.