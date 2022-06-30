A playground that contains a multitude of obstacles, play equipment and activities to keep kids of multiple ages entertained is a winner. Children will have an ace time running along the bridge platform that’s fitted out with slides and climbing frames that extend out from the base. There’s also a sheltered sandpit, little shopfronts and other equipment like climbing nets, a rope-climbing course, a large seesaw, a flying fox and more. For toddlers, there is a devoted play space, and the sandpit has a dedicated climbing mound for them. Bonus features for the kids include huge timber kookaburra statues to hug and climb. Older children can make use of the park’s area for BMX riding, scootering and skateboarding. Together with the bike and walking tracks and the off-leash dog area, it’s truly a playground designed for all to enjoy.
We've all got fond childhood memories of visiting the local playground, and luckily Melbourne is chock-full of some really great ones. Across the city and its suburbs, there are plenty of sites for kids to run amok, with everything from swings to sandpits on offer. Many of these playgrounds also offer picnic tables and barbecues, so you can pack a picnic or fire up the grill and spend the whole arvo soaking up some sunshine.