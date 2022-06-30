Melbourne
Kids playing in swings while parents watch on
Photograph: Parks Victoria

The best playgrounds in Melbourne

Let your little ones roam free and have fun at one of Melbourne's best playgrounds

Rebecca Russo
Adena Maier
Written by
Rebecca Russo
&
Adena Maier
We've all got fond childhood memories of visiting the local playground, and luckily Melbourne is chock-full of some really great ones. Across the city and its suburbs, there are plenty of sites for kids to run amok, with everything from swings to sandpits on offer. Many of these playgrounds also offer picnic tables and barbecues, so you can pack a picnic or fire up the grill and spend the whole arvo soaking up some sunshine. 

Does your family love a bike ride? Here are Melbourne's best bike paths. Or spend some time frolicking at one of Melbourne's best beaches.

Melbourne's best playgrounds

Markham Reserve
Photograph: Markham Reserve | Boroondara Council

1. Markham Reserve

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Ashburton

A playground that contains a multitude of obstacles, play equipment and activities to keep kids of multiple ages entertained is a winner. Children will have an ace time running along the bridge platform that’s fitted out with slides and climbing frames that extend out from the base. There’s also a sheltered sandpit, little shopfronts and other equipment like climbing nets, a rope-climbing course, a large seesaw, a flying fox and more. For toddlers, there is a devoted play space, and the sandpit has a dedicated climbing mound for them. Bonus features for the kids include huge timber kookaburra statues to hug and climb. Older children can make use of the park’s area for BMX riding, scootering and skateboarding. Together with the bike and walking tracks and the off-leash dog area, it’s truly a playground designed for all to enjoy.

Tracey Cheung
Read more
Golden Square Bicentennial Park
Photograph: Tracey Cheung

2. Golden Square Bicentennial Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Burnley

Nestled in a small reserve in the historically significant Golden Square precinct in Richmond, this inner-city playground has a lot to offer both kids and parents. Set on a hill, the wooden playground offers simple but fun equipment options. Kids can run up the hill and in and out of the main wooden structure, which opens out to two slides: one for children and one for toddlers. There is also a shop front, tic-tac-toe board, abacus, swings, spring-loaded motorbike and musical drums to bang on, among other things. Parents will also appreciate that Serotonin Eatery is just across the street on Stalwell Street. The menu puts an emphasis on healthy and plant-based food, so parents can rest assured that their children will be fed nutritious meals. 

Tracey Cheung
Read more
Ron Barassi Snr Park
Photograph: Andrew Lloyd

3. Ron Barassi Snr Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Docklands

Whether you're organising an epic dodgeball match or bored with your local swingset, this super-playground surrounded by a huge grassy area under the Bolte Bridge has you covered. Expect loads of sand, diggers, swings and a water play area with pumps, fountains and mini waterfalls. The tunnel slides are a standout, second only to the giant wooden teepee that looks like an alien creature with slides for arms.

Read more
Royal Park Nature Play
Photograph: D Hannah

4. Royal Park Nature Play

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Parkville

This sprawling Parkville playground has been named the best in Australia, and certainly lives up to its hype. Located on the green site of the former Children's Hospital, Royal Park Nature Play is packed with rocky terraces, slides, swings and climbing ropes, perfect for little monkeys. Bonus: there are beautiful trees, gullies and grasslands to explore, plus some pleasant city views.

Read more
Hays Paddock Park
Photograph: Stephen McKenzie

5. Hays Paddock Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Kew East

Hays Paddock Park is lauded as one of Melbourne's original and most inclusive parks, thanks to its very accessible playground. Wide wooden ramps wind around the equipment, and there are braille and sign language instructions throughout the playground. Colourful shade tops cover swings, slides and see-saws, alongside a large rope-climbing frame and an interactive sandpit.

Read more
Fitzroy Adventure Playground
Photograph: Supplied

7. Fitzroy Adventure Playground

  • Kids
  • Playgrounds
  • Fitzroy

Fitzroy Adventure Playground, known to locals as Cubbies, is a haven for inner-city kids who don’t have access to a large backyard. In 2017, Cubbies installed a new playscape called Coal Flowers – an installation featuring five poles topped with flower-shaped pods made of steel and rubber sourced from coal mine conveyor belts. These 'flowers' are attached to 25 solar panels, which generate electricity for Cubbies and feed into the power grid. 

Read more
Brimbank Park Playscape
Photograph: Parks Victoria

8. Brimbank Park Playscape

Brimbank Park Playscape is another great playground for children of all abilities. The playground design highlights both the First Nations and European coloniser history of the area, and features tactile pathways, animal sculptures, signage in Braille and Auslan, plus play equipment designed for kids who might use a wheelchair.

Read more
Monument Park
Photograph: D Hannah

9. Monument Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Docklands

This parklet located on the NewQuay Promenade combines landscaping and public art with great success. Taking inspiration from Melbourne’s CBD and architectural monuments, the sculptures are solid concrete interpretations of Melbourne buildings. Kids can clamber and climb up the colourful sculptures and they also provide shade. 

Read more
Looking for more kid-friendly fun?

