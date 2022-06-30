Nestled in a small reserve in the historically significant Golden Square precinct in Richmond, this inner-city playground has a lot to offer both kids and parents. Set on a hill, the wooden playground offers simple but fun equipment options. Kids can run up the hill and in and out of the main wooden structure, which opens out to two slides: one for children and one for toddlers. There is also a shop front, tic-tac-toe board, abacus, swings, spring-loaded motorbike and musical drums to bang on, among other things. Parents will also appreciate that Serotonin Eatery is just across the street on Stalwell Street. The menu puts an emphasis on healthy and plant-based food, so parents can rest assured that their children will be fed nutritious meals.