Preston Reservoir Bowls Club
Time Out says
Check out this local bowls club that has a rich history that goes back more than 100 years
In 1908, four local residents purchased a plot of land on the corner of Murray Road and Spring Street in Preston and formed the Preston Bowls Club. In 1958 in nearby Reservoir, the construction of the Reservoir Bowls Club commenced at the site of an old quarry near Edwardes Lake Park. The two operated separately until 2010 when they were merged into what is today known as the Preston Reservoir Bowls Club. Head over to this beautiful community lawn that features three grass greens, an enormous clubhouse that is suitable for functions of all kinds, and a fully licensed bar.
