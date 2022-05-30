Melbourne
Red Hill Recreation Reserve

  • Red Hill
This recreation space is located on the Mornington Peninsula and features tennis courts, pavilions, cricket practice nets, a playground and a leash-free dog area.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

184 Arthur's Seat Rd
Melbourne
3937

Mornington Peninsula's Winter Wine Weekend

What better way to warm yourself up during winter than with a belly full of wine and good food? This Queen's Birthday long weekend, head to the Mornington Peninsula for its annual Winter Wine Fest, a variety of cellar door experiences and a relaxed long lunch.  The festivities will kick off on Saturday, June 11 from 11am with a showcase exhibition and tasting where you can taste more than 150 premium wines by 40 wineries from the region. Tickets are $126 and include a complimentary Riedel tasting glass, access to all wine tastings, a tasting book and three entree-sized dishes.  On Sunday, June 12, wine enthusiasts can head back to Red Hill for an intimate long lunch. You'll get to sample wines from smaller producers that normally require an appointment to enjoy, including Dexter Wines, Woodhaven, Kyberd Hills and Handpicked Wines. Tickets are $160 per person and include a three-course lunch, wines and the opportunity to chat with winemakers.  Keep the good times rolling on Monday, June 13 by booking in for a variety of cellar wine experiences at participating wineries like Crittenden Estate, Elan Vineyard, Merricks Estate, Rahona Valley and more. On top of tastings, some of the wineries will also be hosting events like talks with resident artists, live Irish music and lessons on local fungi.  For more information and to book a spot, head to the Mornington Peninsula Wine website. Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne th

