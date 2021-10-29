Put it in your calendar: the rare sunset phenomenon called 'Melbhenge' happens twice a year in Melbourne

For a few days in November, Melburnians are going to be treated to the “Melbhenge” phenomenon.

It happens twice a year, when the sun sets directly between the CBD’s skyscrapers, not unlike the phenomenon that happens at Stonehenge, when the sun sets between the prehistoric monoliths (hence why it’s called “Melbhenge”).

Melbhenge isn’t unique to Melbourne, though. As you would expect, a phenomenon like this can happen in any city laid out in a grid – think Toronto, Chicago or New York City (hence the famous Manhattan-henge).

For Melbhenge to happen, the sunset needs to align with the exact same angle as Melbourne’s Hoddle Grid. The sun doesn’t rise and set in the same spot every day – so in reality, there are only two times a year when the sunset aligns with our grid angle, which is precisely 250 degrees west. This usually happens in February and November.

Why do we get such a strange astral phenomenon? "What people sometimes don't realise is that the sun doesn't always set directly in the east and in the west — it actually changes throughout the year and that's because our earth is on a slight tilt. So it's constantly setting in a slightly different position every day of the year," explains Sara Webb, postdoctoral researcher in astrophysics at Swinburne University of Technology.

"Indigenous Australians actually had what we think was some type of 'henge', made out of these stone structures, where the equinox hit in a specific section — so with the winter and the summer solstice."

In 2021, Melburnians can look forward to Melbhenge happening on November 2, 3 and 4. Sunset will occur around 7.55pm.

If you want to catch it, the best spot to view the sun setting will be anywhere along Spring Street where you can see the light streaming down Collins, Bourke and Lonsdale streets. We’d suggest even sitting on the steps at Parliament House or the Treasury Building to get a bit of height. Another option is also La Trobe Street at the intersection of Elizabeth Street – (there are fewer trees looking west and fewer trams than the neighbouring streets). Just hope for clear skies!