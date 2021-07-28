Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The best sunset and sunrise spots in Melbourne
St Kilda Beach Pier sunset
Photograph: Mitchell Luo/Unsplash

The best sunset and sunrise spots in Melbourne

Sit back and enjoy the view at some of these picturesque spots near Melbourne

By Time Out editors
There's something mystically calming about watching the sun rise or set. While it's magical to watch the daily light show anywhere, there's no arguing the fact that some locations really enhance the experience. The next time you're looking to watch the natural phenomenon, head to one of these Victorian locations ideal for watching the sunrise or sunset.

SUNRISE

People walking along the Royal Botanic Gardens pathway in Melbourne, 2019.
Photograph: Rob Blackburn

The Royal Botanic Gardens

This inner-city oasis never disappoints when it comes to scoping out the sunrise. Wear comfy shoes and walk the Tan along the Yarra River back from the Swan Street bridge (keep a look out for the friendly family of swans who call the bridge home).

1000 steps coming down.jpg
Walking the 1,000 Steps

The Kokoda Track Memorial Walk is a place of pilgrimage for those determined to prove (or improve) their fitness. It's a 2.8-kilometre trek to the One Tree Hill lookout point, so arrive early and set a good pace.

The shrine of remebrance at sunrise
Photograph: Visit Victoria / Mark Chew

The Shrine of Remembrance

Thousands attend the Shrine's ANZAC and Remembrance Day ceremonies, but on other days it's eerily quiet. Sitting on the steps as the sun rises, with the Eternal Flame for company, is a truly poignant experience.

Global Ballooning Australia Melbourne flights
Photograph: Supplied

From a hot air balloon

For those special occasion sunrises, there's nothing that will come close to the view from a hot air balloon gently floating 3,000 feet above Melbourne. We should know: we tried it.

12 Apostles
Photograph: Belinda VanZanen/Visit Victoria

Twelve Apostles

It might not be Melbourne buuuuuuut, we can't not include the Twelve Apostles. You'll have to get up early to watch the sunrise here, but it's well worth the effort. Seeing the morning's first rays bounce off the iconic rugged stacks of limestone is breathtaking (the Apostles change colour from grey to sandy yellow as day breaks). Plus, once the sunrise is over you've got the whole day to go exploring along the Great Ocean Road.

SUNSET

Melbourne Star Observation Wheel sunset
Photograph: Craig Miles

Melbourne Star Observation Wheel

One of the most popular times to visit the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel is at sunset and it's not hard to see why. This 40 storey high observation wheel offers stunning views out over Melbourne's west, perfect for watching the sunset. You can even book private cabins, which are well frequented by those wanting to pop with a romantic sunset.

The Boatbuilder's Yard at sunset
Photograph: Visit Victoria

The Boatbuilders Yard

Nestled in South Wharf, The Boatbuilder's Yard doesn't suffer from a lack of passing foot traffic. Watching the sunset from the expansive timber decks along the Yarra (with a bevvy in hand) offers instant wow factor.

St Kilda Beach Piere
Photograph: Graham Denholm

St Kilda Pier

An oldie but a goodie. Perch yourself on the weathered footbridge, dangle your feet into Port Phillip Bay, cast out as the sun sets and stick around to catch the post-dusk little penguin parade.

Dining at Eureka 89
Photograph: Supplied

Eureka Skydeck 88

Where better to watch the sun set than from the city's highest viewing platform? Eureka Skydeck features floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a 360-degree view from 88 floors above street level.

Flagstaff Gardens
Photograph: Two Stripe Photography

Flagstaff Gardens

Melbourne's first public garden was established in the 1860s, and once had views to Port Phillip Bay. These days, the former pioneer burial site is a lovely spot to chill and share the sunset with the possums.

Transit Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Transit Rooftop Bar

From its lofty Fed Square digs Transit Rooftop Bar is ideal for watching the Yarra after a long day with a cocktail in hand. The bar knows they’re in prime viewing position and they make good use of it. Transit has a big outdoor deck, all the better for you to idly watch the river, city and sunset over the city skyline. 

A shot of people lining up at the bar at Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Rooftop Bar

Complete with AstroTurf, candy-striped deckchairs, an outdoor cinema and a well-stocked bar, this is a great place to feel like you're in the middle of the action as you watch the sun set over the skyscrapers.

Sofitel Melbourne
Photograph: Booking.com

Atrium Bar on 35

Level 35 of the Sofitel is home to sophisticated wine bar Atrium... but between you and us, the toilets feature the same stunning views of the city for free (just remember to wash your hands afterwards).

Read more

