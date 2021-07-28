The best sunset and sunrise spots in Melbourne
Sit back and enjoy the view at some of these picturesque spots near Melbourne
There's something mystically calming about watching the sun rise or set. While it's magical to watch the daily light show anywhere, there's no arguing the fact that some locations really enhance the experience. The next time you're looking to watch the natural phenomenon, head to one of these Victorian locations ideal for watching the sunrise or sunset.
While you're outdoors, why not try one of Victoria's best day hikes or kick about for a picnic?
SUNRISE
The Royal Botanic Gardens
This inner-city oasis never disappoints when it comes to scoping out the sunrise. Wear comfy shoes and walk the Tan along the Yarra River back from the Swan Street bridge (keep a look out for the friendly family of swans who call the bridge home).
Walking the 1,000 Steps
The Kokoda Track Memorial Walk is a place of pilgrimage for those determined to prove (or improve) their fitness. It's a 2.8-kilometre trek to the One Tree Hill lookout point, so arrive early and set a good pace.
The Shrine of Remembrance
Thousands attend the Shrine's ANZAC and Remembrance Day ceremonies, but on other days it's eerily quiet. Sitting on the steps as the sun rises, with the Eternal Flame for company, is a truly poignant experience.
From a hot air balloon
For those special occasion sunrises, there's nothing that will come close to the view from a hot air balloon gently floating 3,000 feet above Melbourne. We should know: we tried it.
Twelve Apostles
It might not be Melbourne buuuuuuut, we can't not include the Twelve Apostles. You'll have to get up early to watch the sunrise here, but it's well worth the effort. Seeing the morning's first rays bounce off the iconic rugged stacks of limestone is breathtaking (the Apostles change colour from grey to sandy yellow as day breaks). Plus, once the sunrise is over you've got the whole day to go exploring along the Great Ocean Road.
SUNSET
Melbourne Star Observation Wheel
One of the most popular times to visit the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel is at sunset and it's not hard to see why. This 40 storey high observation wheel offers stunning views out over Melbourne's west, perfect for watching the sunset. You can even book private cabins, which are well frequented by those wanting to pop with a romantic sunset.
The Boatbuilders Yard
Nestled in South Wharf, The Boatbuilder's Yard doesn't suffer from a lack of passing foot traffic. Watching the sunset from the expansive timber decks along the Yarra (with a bevvy in hand) offers instant wow factor.
St Kilda Pier
An oldie but a goodie. Perch yourself on the weathered footbridge, dangle your feet into Port Phillip Bay, cast out as the sun sets and stick around to catch the post-dusk little penguin parade.
Eureka Skydeck 88
Where better to watch the sun set than from the city's highest viewing platform? Eureka Skydeck features floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing a 360-degree view from 88 floors above street level.
Flagstaff Gardens
Melbourne's first public garden was established in the 1860s, and once had views to Port Phillip Bay. These days, the former pioneer burial site is a lovely spot to chill and share the sunset with the possums.
Transit Rooftop Bar
From its lofty Fed Square digs Transit Rooftop Bar is ideal for watching the Yarra after a long day with a cocktail in hand. The bar knows they’re in prime viewing position and they make good use of it. Transit has a big outdoor deck, all the better for you to idly watch the river, city and sunset over the city skyline.
Rooftop Bar
Complete with AstroTurf, candy-striped deckchairs, an outdoor cinema and a well-stocked bar, this is a great place to feel like you're in the middle of the action as you watch the sun set over the skyscrapers.
Atrium Bar on 35
Level 35 of the Sofitel is home to sophisticated wine bar Atrium... but between you and us, the toilets feature the same stunning views of the city for free (just remember to wash your hands afterwards).
