Go Socceroos! Football fans across the globe have been huddling around screens to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and with the Australian team's phenomenal effort, Melbourne is unsurprisingly no exception. The World Cup is best experienced in the company of fellow soccer fanatics, and pubs across the city are packing with spectators to watch the knockout stage, quarter finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and final. Check out these nine pubs where you can cheer for the Socceroos or other favourite football nation and witness all the action unfolding.