Timeout

Sports fans seated at a pub watching a game
Photograph: Supplied/AVC

7 great pubs in Melbourne for watching the World Cup

It’s game on at these pubs as the World Game’s biggest clash gets down to business

By Time Out in association with Australian Venue Co
Go Socceroos! Football fans across the globe have been huddling around screens to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and with the Australian team's phenomenal effort, Melbourne is unsurprisingly no exception. The World Cup is best experienced in the company of fellow soccer fanatics, and pubs across the city are packing with spectators to watch the knockout stage, quarter finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and final. Check out these nine pubs where you can cheer for the Socceroos or other favourite football nation and witness all the action unfolding.

Ready for kickoff

Imperial Bourke Street
Photograph: Supplied/AVC

Imperial Bourke Street

Make a beeline for the Bourke Street Imperial, which has garnered a reputation as the go-to place to watch the soccer in Melbourne’s CBD. Morning matches are bound to be popular (especially English and Australian games), so make sure to get in early. Entry is free, no reservations available

The Crafty Squire
Photograph: Supplied/AVC

The Crafty Squire

At the Crafty Squire, matches will be broadcast across 24 screens so you won’t miss a second. The Squire is a popular hangout for UK expats, so expect this to be one of the most happening places during any England matches. Make sure you get in early, as the place tends to pack out.

Beer DeLuxe Fed Square
Photograph: DASHA_KUD

Beer DeLuxe Fed Square

The big screen and bigger range of craft beers are some of the reasons to head into Fed Square's excellent beer garden to watch the matches in which England and Australia are playing, and the final. Both are through to the knockout round, and anything could happen... Doors open an hour prior to all early morning kickoffs, and entry is free.

 

Hawthorn Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/AVC

Hawthorn Hotel

The Hawthorn Hotel is one of the only pubs in the suburb where you can catch the action broadcast live. Not only that, but the Hawthorn Hotel will be hyping up the crowd with half-time challenges and games (see: juggling) where you’ll get the chance to win drinks, jugs and bar tabs. Make sure to bring your A-game!

The Duke of Wellington Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/AVC

The Duke of Wellington Hotel

The Duke of Wellington is Melbourne’s oldest hotel. So where could be a more fitting place to watch sporting history in the making? With 20 screens split across three levels, you’ll be able to catch all of the most thrilling moments of the game surrounded by classic pub comforts. 

The Local Port Melbourne
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Local Port Melbourne

On any given day, the Local Port Melbourne is broadcasting the best sports events from around the world. So of course they’ll be playing World Cup matches live and loud this December. Head down to the only spot in Port Melbourne where you can catch the game live in the company of fellow sports fans. Doors open early, so you can kick back before the match begins.

Read more
The Village Belle Hotel
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Village Belle Hotel

Bay Area soccer fans assemble – Village Belle is one of the only pubs in the area where you’ll catch the game live. Head down to this iconic St Kilda taproom to watch the action unfold in this old-school 1800s pub, where you’ll be in proximity to a great range of drinks and cocktails.  

