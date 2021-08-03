Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Boozy Hot Milo at Riverland Bar

Riverland Bar, Melbourne Wednesday August 4 2021 - Sunday August 29 2021
The drink of your winter is here

The weather's cooled down, and our kettles are getting their annual workout. You know what it's time for? A hot beveragino.

For those of us who have the palate of a child, a hot drink like Milo might do just the trick. But you know what's even better? A bar serving hot boozy Milos.

Waterfront bar Riverland is serving up its steaming cups of boozy hot Milo again, and we're here for it. The $15 hot cocktail will really make you "go and go and go", with Havana Club rum, maple syrup and cream all stirred into the Milo mix. It's then topped with marshmallows for that extra hit of sugar.

If you'd rather a classic cup of mulled wine you can get that at Riverland too (and even opt to add an extra shot of rum, brandy or whisky).

Event website: https://www.riverlandbar.com/
Venue name: Riverland Bar
Address: Vaults 1-9, Federation Wharf
Federation Square
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price: $15

