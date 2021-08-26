Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wild Life Brewing Co can on top of multiple coasters
Photograph: Supplied

Buy a slab and this Shepparton brewery will send free beer to your mate

Wild Life Brewing Co is sending free six-packs of beer to disheartened Victorians

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

The Shepparton community has been hit hard by the current outbreak, but there’s one thing that’s for certain – the people of Shepp are great at looking after each other. One example of that is the local Shepparton brewery Wild Life Brewing Co who have announced a new initiative. 

This week, Wild Life launched the Wild Life Brewing Emergency Lockdown Froth Care Package Program – or, you know, W.L.B.E.L.F.C.P.P. for short (easy enough to remember!) The idea is if you purchase a slab of beer from Wild Life’s online store, the brewery will send a free six-pack to a friend that you nominate. 

Wild Life Brewing Co Shepparton team
Photograph: Supplied

The Wild Life team has said they’ve had an amazing response from the broader Victorian community so far, with over 100 people shouting their friends beer since launching the campaign this week.

The brewery delivers nationwide – just pop your mates name and address in the notes section when ordering your slab and Wild Life will do the rest.

Check out Wild Life’s beer collection and order yourself (and a mate!) a six-pack. 

Looking for more ways to looking after the community? Here’s how to support Victorians during the current lockdown

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.