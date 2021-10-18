Grab a table at this cosy laneway bar serving drinks out of a converted caravan

This blink-and-you'll miss it bar is tucked down a laneway off of Little Collins Street, and while it may be tiny, it boasts a full roster of cocktails, wines and tinnies for you to try. The bar is fitted into a converted caravan, and the seating area is astroturfed and filled with plants, greenery and wooden tables that make you feel like you're at a cosy picnic.

The cocktail list has a fun mix of classic cocktails like Negronis and Dirty Martinis as well as some fun contemporary pick-me-ups like the Tennessee Iced Tea and an Elderflower Margarita. If you're the DD for the night or you're just not keen on a boozy drink, Chuckle Park also offers several mocktails based on the classics.

The space and seating area are fairly small, so head to the Chuckle Park website to book a table.