Enjoy some of the country’s best artisanal spirits with a matched five-course dinner

Following the success of running Australia’s longest-running Gin Market, The Craft and Co are back with another tantalising event.

This time, it’s dedicated to dark spirits. The Dark Spirits Festival will showcase some of Australia’s best artisanal dark spirits producers over a dinner feast and market held from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21.

The Dark Spirits gala dinner, hosted on the opening night, will feature local distillers including Artillery Distillery, Boatrocker Brewers & Distillers, Brix Distillers, The Gospel and Manly Spirits Co, all served alongside a five-course paired dinner.

Diners can expect a curated menu of contemporary dishes, covering everything from pepperberry and vanilla smoked kohlrabi with compressed apple and coconut yuzu labneh to a cobia crudo with sour cherry olive oil and a pine nut and coriander salsa.

The market to follow will include even more local craft distillers offering sit-down tastings with distillers moving table to table, giving punters the opportunity to find out more about each spirit and the distilling process.

Guests can choose to attend just the dinner or the market, or have the choice to attend both.

The gala dinner will be held at 7pm on Thursday, August 18 at The Craft & Co, and tickets are $95 per person. The market will be held from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21 at The Craft & Co, with a number of sessions over the morning, afternoon and night.

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at The Craft & Co website.

