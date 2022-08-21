Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dark Spirits Festival

  • Bars, Cocktail bars
  • The Craft & Co, Collingwood
  1. A hand pours some dark rum into a glass with ice, with a matching one sitting next to it and a full bottle of rum against a blue background.
    Photography: craft&co
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A busy interior restaurant scene with people sitting at tables and moving around.
    Photography: Rebekah Halls
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Enjoy some of the country’s best artisanal spirits with a matched five-course dinner

Following the success of running Australia’s longest-running Gin Market, The Craft and Co are back with another tantalising event.

This time, it’s dedicated to dark spirits. The Dark Spirits Festival will showcase some of Australia’s best artisanal dark spirits producers over a dinner feast and market held from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21.

The Dark Spirits gala dinner, hosted on the opening night, will feature local distillers including Artillery Distillery, Boatrocker Brewers & Distillers, Brix Distillers, The Gospel and Manly Spirits Co, all served alongside a five-course paired dinner.

Diners can expect a curated menu of contemporary dishes, covering everything from pepperberry and vanilla smoked kohlrabi with compressed apple and coconut yuzu labneh to a cobia crudo with sour cherry olive oil and a pine nut and coriander salsa.

The market to follow will include even more local craft distillers offering sit-down tastings with distillers moving table to table, giving punters the opportunity to find out more about each spirit and the distilling process.

Guests can choose to attend just the dinner or the market, or have the choice to attend both.

The gala dinner will be held at 7pm on Thursday, August 18 at The Craft & Co, and tickets are $95 per person. The market will be held from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21 at The Craft & Co, with a number of sessions over the morning, afternoon and night.

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at The Craft & Co website.

Keen to kick on? Here's our favourite spots to find mulled wine in Melbourne this winter. 

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.thecraftandco.com.au/event/winter-spirits-festival-2022/
Address:
The Craft & Co
390 Smith St
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
9417 4755
info@thecraftandco.com.au
Price:
$35.00-$95.00
Opening hours:
7.00pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.