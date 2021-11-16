Fable is a Mediterranean cocktail bar set high in the Melbourne city skyline

If there’s one thing that sticks out about Fable Melbourne – besides a 13-floors-up view of Melbourne city – it's attention to detail. Velvet salmon-coloured booths are matched against Ancient Greece-inspired flooring, olive trees and a stunning emerald green bar. It’s old-world Mediterranean with a modern flourish. And so is the menu.

You’ll find all the usual favourites – grilled halloumi, olives, dolmades and calamari – alongside elevated dishes like beef tartare and Yarra Valley trout caviar. Executive Chef Alex Xinis is the man in charge, having helmed a two Michelin-star kitchen in Greece and most recently, Melbourne's Press Club. “Our menu heroes local Victorian producers, blending decadence with dietary-consciousness,” says Alex.

Fable’s considered approach extends to the drinks list, too. Mostly gluten free and vegan friendly, the line-up swaps egg white for aquafaba in an effort to be as inclusive as possible. Each cocktail tells a story, like ‘The Birth of Venus’ – a vermouth and elderflower Spritz inspired by Botticelli’s famous painting.

“A cocktail is more than just a drink to me, I like to consider elements beyond the physical ingredients, proposing a bit of history behind the drink and creating an experience for my guests,” says venue manager and mixologist, Alessandro Nardini. “At Fable, storytelling is what we do. Our menu of signature drinks playfully pokes at memorable moments in European history, while also honouring the classics.”

Thanks to his Italian background, Alessandro understands the absolute importance of a summertime aperitivo, so stay tuned as the venue extends opening hours for warmer weather. For now, bookings are required, with walk-ins available as of November 19.