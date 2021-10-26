Drink

We cannot possibly discuss the Yarra Valley without mentioning the hundreds of wineries that dot the region. Taking off down the Melba or Maroondah Highway with no particular destination in mind will yield bountiful results, or you can start with our favourite 13 wineries.

If you're after something beyond just the standard Yarra Valley cool-climate gems of chardonnay and pinot noir, Helen and Joey Estate is worth a stop. There is a large cellar door and tasting room inside, but if the weather is good the best seats in the house are outside on the terrace, overlooking the vines and gently rolling hills. Its Wild Child range comprises boundary-pushing drops that defy categorisation. They are the result of experimentation and the winemaker's imagination, and they are bang on trend of funky, low-intervention, skin contact and interesting.

If winemaking really is in the blood, few people in Australia would know more about it than Ben Portet, the winemaker at Dominique Portet and the tenth generation in his family to go into the business. You can go on a behind-the-scenes tour at the winery, or just belly up to the bar for a tasting of its award-winning drops. The Fontaine rose is a particular highlight, a dry style that's bursting with acidity and fruit.

In the mood for sparkling? French behemoth Domaine Chandon is here, ready to provide top-notch sparkling wine in all hues, as well as a whizz-bang behind-the-scenes tour, complete with interactive digital displays and glimpses into the barrel rooms.

But it's not all wine (though, yes, it is a lot of wine). If you like your drinks lower ABV, Coldstream Brewery has plenty of craft beer and cider on tap, as well as tasting paddles for those who have a difficult time making up their minds.

Fancy some top-shelf gin? The spirits behemoth round these parts is Four Pillars, which offer both traditional gin blends (like its Navy Strength or Rare Dry) and more out-there offerings (like the Olive Leaf, Spice Trade or sweet Bloody Shiraz).

After something a little more small batch? Alchemy Distillers is also in Healesville and makes small-batch gin, whisky and a variety of inventive cocktails. The distillery closed its public operation during 2020, but it plans to reopen both as a bottle shop and a bar.