Glou is good for three things: sustainability, indecisiveness and a time-wasting drop while you wait for a Shop Ramen table to free up. The wine list here changes constantly, and you'll be guided towards a glass based on your usual drinking preferences. If you're not great with a wine list and love a little direction, this feels more like an unpretentious cellar door than an upscale wine bar. Like what you try? Take it home in a two-litre reusable flagon.