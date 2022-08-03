Time Out says

This boutique winery, tucked away in the tiny town of Great Western in the Grampians, was established in 1989 and has collected numerous accolades – particularly for its sparkling reds. In 2009, prime lamb farmers Tom and Sarah Guthrie bought the estate and established its cellar door, setting the wheels in motion for it to become a popular pit-stop for oenophiles touring the Grampians wine region.

Over the years, the winery has earned upwards of 40 wine trophies and was rated as a five-star winery in the 2010 James Halliday Wine Companion. Much of this success is owed to two particular vineyards on the property: the three-hectare Mafeking vineyard planted in 1989, and the St Ethels vineyard that features some 130-year-old shiraz vines.

Of particular note is the estate's Rutherford sparkling shiraz, an effervescent and dark ruby style that produces a rich purple mousse and has a sweet berry and chocolate profile. And in 2020, the Guthries paid homage to their family's sheep farming heritage with the release of the Sheep Series, a collection featuring farm and wool-themed designs by daughter Pollyanna.

The cellar door is open from 10am daily, and visitors can partake in a $5 self-guided wine tasting that's redeemable upon purchase. Food is served daily, with an additional limited menu available from Monday to Wednesday. On top of wine, the shop also sells locally made products like soaps, olive oils and mulled wine spices.

