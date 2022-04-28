Time Out says

A little taste of Singapore has just landed in Stamford Plaza in Melbourne's CBD. In a partnership with Tanglin, Singapore's most awarded gin, Harry's Jungle Bar is designed to entice Melbournians back into the CBD with a colourful space that echoes Tanglin’s beloved distillery in Singapore. Because a little kitsch never killed anybody, expect plenty of greenery, appliqué tigers on the windows and neon pink cocktails.

Bartenders will be slinging Singaporean gin cocktails daily from noon until late, and you can even participate in a DIY cocktail bar. Experiment with a selection of frozen gins, lollies and dried fruits to make your own delicious concoction. If you are more inclined to trust the professionals, try the namesake Harry's Jungle Juice or the Tom Yum, a take on the popular Thai dish that pairs Tanglin's classic gin with lemongrass, pepperberry honey and fresh lime juice. And from Wednesday to Friday, there is even a $39, two-hour bottomless package with bar nibbles.

The menu steers further away from Singapore than expected, with Caesar salads, club sandwiches, and penne Bolognese on offer. The Jungle Kitchen Plank, which comes with your choice of three items and dipping sauces, leaps between continents with offerings like beef satay, lamb koftas with yoghurt dip and popcorn chicken with chipotle aioli.

