This tiny bar nails a cosy, at-home ambience; it speaks of intimate drinking and secret meetings, with pristine, refined cocktails designed for savouring, rather than smashing. Take the Cardinal as a case in point of Sipsmith Gin, Cocchi Americano and Aperol stirred over ice, resulting in a Martini-meets-Negroni marvel.
Melburnians are almost as passionate about their cocktails as they are about their coffee. What's the proper way to make a Martini? Gin or Vodka Gimlet? And should an Aperol Spritz ever be on tap?
We have sipped our way around this great city to find the bars with the best atmosphere, the most creative bartenders and of course, the best drinks.
If firewater is more your thing, Melbourne's got some of the best whisky bars around. Or if you're keen on a glass of vino, head to Melbourne's best wine bars.