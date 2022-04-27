Whether you’re after a sun-drenched rooftop or a dimly lit speakeasy that you need a map to find, these bars mix the city's finest cocktails

Melburnians are almost as passionate about their cocktails as they are about their coffee. What's the proper way to make a Martini? Gin or Vodka Gimlet? And should an Aperol Spritz ever be on tap?

We have sipped our way around this great city to find the bars with the best atmosphere, the most creative bartenders and of course, the best drinks.

If firewater is more your thing, Melbourne's got some of the best whisky bars around. Or if you're keen on a glass of vino, head to Melbourne's best wine bars.