Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lulie Tavern

  • Bars
  • Abbotsford
  1. A person holds a fried chicken burger and a pink cocktail
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. A green pool table in Lulie Tavern with many pictures and neon signs on the walls
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. A person holds a cheeseburger with a bite taken out of it with fries and drinks on the table
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. A wooden table with baskets of burgers, fries and fried chicken, and different cocktails
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. The bar at Lulie Tavern with bar stools, a record collection and bottles behind the bar
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A bartender pours a cocktail into a tall glass
    Photograph: Jake Roden
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Abbotsford residents should count themselves lucky to call Lulie Tavern a local. With its prime piece of Johnston Street real estate, Lulie Tavern brings unpretentious good times and rock'n'roll vibes to the area. 

Lulie Tavern is the passion project of friends and business partners Jon-Lee Farrell and Brendan Kennedy, which they have nurtured into the dream saloon they always hoped it would be. The walls are adorned with neon signs, gifts from patrons and its favourite collections of memorabilia. Lulie Tavern is the kind of place you can settle in for an extended drinking session with mates – moving between the pool table, stopping for a dance, catching a selection of local bands and DJs and of course eating and drinking plenty along the way. 

Burgers are the name of the game at Lulie. Go for the TJ's Famous Whopper, with beef, cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato and house sauce or the Dead Ringer, where fried chicken sits alongside cheddar, pickles, jalapeño mayo and shredded lettuce. Special shout out to the Veggie Whopper – it is one of the best iterations of a beyond meat patty burger going around Melbourne at the moment. 

And now, Lulie Tavern is set to become a summer hangout, with its rooftop bar Full Moon Fever set to open in November just in time for sunny times. Full Moon Fever is set to carry Lulie's great vibes just a few floors higher, which Jon describes as "think Old Fashioned, Margaritas, ice cold tins and Peach Iced Teas served with a smile."

Watch this space for further information as it becomes available, but we suspect Full Moon Fever is going to be just the place to continue the Lulie party long into the night. 

If all this talk of rooftop bars made you excited for summer, check out Melbourne's best rooftop bars here. 

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
225 Johnston St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Contact:
www.lulietavern.com
0437 626 885
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 4-11pm; Fri, Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-11pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.