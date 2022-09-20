Time Out says

Abbotsford residents should count themselves lucky to call Lulie Tavern a local. With its prime piece of Johnston Street real estate, Lulie Tavern brings unpretentious good times and rock'n'roll vibes to the area.

Lulie Tavern is the passion project of friends and business partners Jon-Lee Farrell and Brendan Kennedy, which they have nurtured into the dream saloon they always hoped it would be. The walls are adorned with neon signs, gifts from patrons and its favourite collections of memorabilia. Lulie Tavern is the kind of place you can settle in for an extended drinking session with mates – moving between the pool table, stopping for a dance, catching a selection of local bands and DJs and of course eating and drinking plenty along the way.

Burgers are the name of the game at Lulie. Go for the TJ's Famous Whopper, with beef, cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato and house sauce or the Dead Ringer, where fried chicken sits alongside cheddar, pickles, jalapeño mayo and shredded lettuce. Special shout out to the Veggie Whopper – it is one of the best iterations of a beyond meat patty burger going around Melbourne at the moment.

And now, Lulie Tavern is set to become a summer hangout, with its rooftop bar Full Moon Fever set to open in November just in time for sunny times. Full Moon Fever is set to carry Lulie's great vibes just a few floors higher, which Jon describes as "think Old Fashioned, Margaritas, ice cold tins and Peach Iced Teas served with a smile."

Watch this space for further information as it becomes available, but we suspect Full Moon Fever is going to be just the place to continue the Lulie party long into the night.

