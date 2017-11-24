The best burgers in Melbourne
This is the definitive guide to the best things you’ll find between two buns
Although food trends will come and go, there will always be a place in our arteries for the humble hamburger. Southsiders swear by Andrew’s in Albert Park while northsiders are devoted to Danny’s in Fitzroy North. You could argue that Huxtaburger reinvigorated the craze when it first opened in Collingwood, but there’s been a lot to love since then.
Here are Melbourne’s ultimate burgers, plus a recommendation for vegetarians who don’t want to miss out on the fun. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to summon your stretchy pants. If you've still got the need to feed, check out our wrap-ups of Melbourne's best late night eats and Korean barbecue joints.
Burger Project
Order the: Cheese
Price range: $9.50- $14.90
St Collins Lane may be one of the quietest food halls in the city, but it does mean speedy service of your self-branded “slow food” burger. The ethos of this burger is from the core of its produce-driven creator, Neil Perry; beef is from Cape Grim and the chickens are Lilydale – we wouldn’t expect anything less. So how does it stack up against those who don’t disclose the provenance of their produce? Pretty well, most of the time. BP claims to serve its patties medium, which in turn, produces a pretty juicy burger fixed with house made pickles, white onion and the freshest lettuce we’ve come across, under a foil of sweet, secret sauce. However, consistency is an issue. We would recommend you eat the burger at the venue as the bun has the risk of becoming gummy with travel.
X-Factor: Go for the cheeseburger, as it comes with not one, not two, but three slices of melted cheese.
Arbory Bar and Eatery
Order the: Cheeseburger
Price range: $17 including fries
Arbory’s arrival as an all-day diner and drinks destination running along Flinders St Station, overlooking the Yarra and the Arts Centre, has always been an ambitious one, but they must be doing something right if they’re packed from dawn to dusk. The burger is a feature here, with countless orders constantly on the pass, acting as a solid building block to a good night out. Our money’s on the cheeseburger, which comes as a double with bacon, pickles and tomato relish in between a toasted milk bun. The flavour profile is reminiscent of something the famous golden arches would produce, just with much better ingredients. Crinkle cut chips may come straight out of the freezer bag and into the fryer, but we all know they are the best and come with the price of the burger, so who are we to complain?
X-Factor: Take advantage of the well-considered drinks list. Have no shame in ordering an Aperol spritz on tap.
Royal Stacks
Order: The King
Price range: $9.90- $14.40
If you’ve ever been to the US, you would have heard of a little burger chain called Shake Shack. Dani Zeini has taken some inspiration from Danny Meyer and isn’t afraid to admit Melbourne’s burger culture has something to borrow from its American friends. Zeini ensures quality control at Royal Stacks with his 100% Australian grass fed, GMO, hormone and antibiotic free beef and proudly uses local products across the board. Go for The King; a gut-busting burger that proves that bigger is better with an incredibly cheesy mac and cheese croquette wedged amongst a single patty with the right amount of char, the smack of American mustard and a secret sauce under a cap of butter lettuce and tomato. You may wish you had a bigger mouth.
X-Factor: Double down on the fried stuff with some potato gems and get a milkshake made with 7 Apples frozen custard, which is churned in-house.
Andrew's Burgers
Order the: Hawaiian Five O
Price range: $9.50- $14
Long before we jumped on the burger trend train, we had the humble corner shop grilling the good, old, Aussie burger with ubiquitous add-ons of egg, beetroot and pineapple and not giving a stuff what the rest of the world thought of us. This home-grown burger style has become a niche, and is all the more reason to seek out the guilty pleasure of a crusty white roll encasing a super-caramelised, well-done patty with canned pineapple and beetroot giving punch and sweetness next to a grilled molten tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped white onion and bottled tomato sauce. Set aside your pretention and support the guys who have been doing it since 1939.
X-Factor: Nostalgia, nostalgia, nostalgia!
1090 Burger
Order the: Thunderburger
Price range: $9- $13
A 1090 burger is not for the faint of heart- quite literally and figuratively. The patty is 10 per cent fat, and 90 per cent meat, hence the name. This rule has followed owner Son Nguyen from his burger truck an through to a bricks and mortar restaurant in Richmond. While Nguyen uses Angus beef in his burgers, unlike his competitors, he seasons the burger mix richly with a tightly held nine-ingredient recipe. This is what gives the 1090 burger more edge, more umami and satisfaction despite (on appearance) its size. The buns here are from Breadtop, Asia’s answer to the brioche bun, and the way to go here is the Thunderburger; a double burger with cheese melted over each of the patties to form a creamy mix with the chipotle mayo and ketchup, offset by the vinegary pickle. You may need quite a few napkins to help you complete the task.
X-Factor: The menu here is short and sweet, which means the burgers come up without compromise every time.
Hats and Tatts
Order the: Regular with a bacon weave
Price range: $13- $20.50; we’re pricing for the bacon weave
South Melbourne’s self-appointed frat bar has given us more than cheers and jeers for the last couple of years, it’s given us some damn fine bar eats. They allow you to pimp whatever snack you order, whether it be spicy wings, gravy-laden tater tots or a mac and cheese waffle, and their burger is a hand-held piece of life-saving art. It makes no apologies and doesn’t try to up the ante by using fancy cheese, upgraded lettuce or naturally risen gentrification buns. Instead, you’ve got yourself a white burger bun, a single wagyu beef patty with a slice of American cheese melted to it, pickles and a secret sauce. Tomato and lettuce are on the side, so if you want to feel healthy, you can slide it in yourself. A bacon weave will definitely upgrade up your meal and comes highly recommended by everyone. The handful of crisps are token, but always appreciated.
X-Factor: Much like the bar, the burger is take-it-or-leave-it as it comes, and that’s the beauty of it. The product is good and they know it.
Betty's Burgers and Concrete Co
Order the: Shroom burger
Price range: $7- $12 not including add-ons
Betty’s has been the quiet achiever sneaking through the back door to claim some serious burger cred over the last year. Things are more fun than fancy, which only adds to the deliciousness of Betty’s burgers. The low price point means that Betty’s is always full, but their product certainly doesn’t suffer from demand. The beef burgers come straightforward with the usual suspects and pickle-free, so the serious eaters may need to play with some extras. We recommend going for the Shroom burger which sees the main attraction as a slab of melted gouda and gruyere sandwiched between two field mushrooms, crumbed and fried inside a sweet, toasted brioche bun and kicked up a notch by a mustardy secret sauce studded with chopped white onion. Tomato and lettuce make guest appearances, of course. Warning, it will induce food envy amongst your beef-eating friends.
X-Factor: For eyes-bigger-than-your-stomach vibes, add a loaded soft serve, which they call a 'concrete' for dessert.
Rockwell and Sons
Order the: Double Patty Smash
Price Range: $15- $21 (with bacon)
Named after the act of smashing the patty on the grill, the Double Patty Smash at Fitzroy’s favourite American-influenced bar has had a cult following since their doors opened in 2012. Chef Casey Wall sought out to make a burger that wouldn’t fall victim to the seasons, so did away with the lettuce and tomato altogether and built his burger on melted Kraft singles, two liberally seasoned patties and a cornichon-spiked secret sauce. Go for gold and add some crisp bacon, because you’re worth it.
X-Factor: They’re constantly releasing special burgers and trying to outdo themselves. Don’t be a victim of habit and deviate!
Butcher's Diner
Order the: Cheeseburger
Price range: $9.50- $14.50
Where in Melbourne can you get a premium burger made with a mix of full and half blood Robbin’s Island wagyu, 24 hours a day? Butcher’s Diner, that’s where. This is the newest offering from the Con Christopolous empire where there is a focus on all things meaty. This particular burger comes with a thick, juicy and cooked-to-medium 160g patty made up of different cuts each day, melted aged cheddar that gives the burger considerable depth, expertly made house made pickles that rescue this burger from over-richness, tomato, a leaf of the much under-loved but refreshing iceberg lettuce, onion and just enough sauce and mayo. The cuts used to make the burger may change according to what they have daily, which means that the burger will not have a chain-restaurant like consistency, but it maintains the perfect balance of fat and flavour. Plus, at $12.50, it’s a steal.
X-Factor: The fact that you can order this burger for breakfast is enough X-Factor for us, but aside from having it with a filter coffee, you can also slam back a can of craft beer to make dawn seem like dusk.
Meet Patty
Order the: Patty’s Signature
Price range: $9.50- $22 (from child sized to double everything)
A relative newcomer to the burger game is Andy Gale of Duchess of Spotswood offal-for-breakfast fame. After selling shop and stepping away from breakfast venues altogether, Gale stuck true to his suburban fan base and opened up a burger bar featuring the highest quality free range, grass fed and organic meats in Mentone. Meet Patty has proved deliciously successful and in less than a year, they’re set to open their third outpost. The construction of this burger sits between a soft, toasted, house made brioche bun covered in sesame seeds. The burgers themselves are always properly seasoned and a touch pink in the middle to leave you with maximum juiciness without falling apart in your hands from too many ingredients or unnecessary over-saucing. You may be tempted with add-ons and condiments, but we assure you that Gale’s burgers need no extra adornment.
X-Factor: A chef who has done the hard yards is behind the grill making sure every burger is up to scratch. Extra points for using Berties Butchers and McClure’s pickles.
Changz Canteen
Order the: Chilli cheeseburger
Price range: $10-$18
The creators of Changz Hot Sauce are now slinging burgers after making it big in burger joints around Australia. Tom Jacobson is naturally laid back, full of personality and all about doing things properly, which also seems to be the theme at Changz Canteen. Burgers aren’t crazy monstrosities that make for impossible eating, but perfectly charred, medium-rare and without tomato and lettuce adornments, letting the Changz sauces and house pickles do their own magic between the Brasserie Bread milk buns. Upgrade your cheeseburger to a chilli cheeseburger for a complex, sweet and lingering version of the house standard.
X-Factor: Vegetarians need not miss out. The fried black quinoa, pumpkin and chickpea cake make for one of the most interesting and satisfying veggie burgers we’ve had on our quest.
Still hungry?
Baker D. Chirico
Hottest hot cross buns, most bread-worthy bread, bestest beef ragù pies… there isn’t much that artisan baker Daniel Chirico isn’t superlative at. His bomboloni are the bomb: each elegant orb is deep fried to golden perfection and coated in citrus-flecked, crunchy granulated sugar, adding a lovely zing. And, oh, the fillings. One bite and your mouth fills with the silkiest vanilla-bean seed speckled custard. This accomplished donut is $4.20, a small price to pay for a ticket to heaven. And while you’re in the pretty Carlton shop and admiring the pressed metal ceilings, checkerboard marble floor and undulating wooden shelving, cast an insatiable eye over a countertop naughtily athrob with quiche, mushroom brioche and loaves of gorgeous bread. They're also open in St Kilda and South Yarra.
Short Stop Coffee and Donuts
Before opening this small laneway store Anthony Ivey (ex-Market Lane) and Sinye Ooi made an educational pilgrimage to the USA and Canada, and we are the happy beneficiaries of their research. Short Stop Coffee & Donuts, with its blond wood, white tiles and navy blue packaging forming an elegant setting, may be small but it’s steeped in know-how. It offers doughnuts in flavour combinations as inventive as quince and mulled wine, mandarin and dark chocolate and sticky date and gingerbread. The signature Earl Grey and Rose cake is utterly gorgeous: Earl Grey tea leaves are flecked throughout the batter and the rosewater icing is subtle and fragrant. Herbal and floral, this memorably cakey doughnut will linger in your memory. Their peanut butter and milk chocolate donut is another dead-set winner.
Donut Shop Donuts and Coffee
The tiny shop on Gertrude Street Fitzroy may look modest but its donuts are something worth shouting about. Lydia Wegner and Pat Breen, who run Shop Ramen on Smith Street, opened Donut Shop Donuts and Coffee (the word ‘donuts’ appearing twice, for the avoidance of doubt) in 2015. Its brioche-style beauties (six varieties available) are fat, fab and flavoursome. Classicists will have their fancy fondled by the cinnamon or honey-glazed donut, while those at the avant garde may swoon over the black sesame and coconut or pumpkin pie cheesecake. We followed the staff members’ recommendation of raspberry and yuzu and we’re so glad we did. Lickable hot-raspberry-pink icing (with a citrusy-yuzu kick), fluffy dough middle and puff of light cream – it’s subtle and it’s wonderful. We’ll be back, and next we’re having the matcha and white chocolate donut.
The American Doughnut Kitchen
One nibble of their hot jam bliss bombs shows you why generations have been happy to queue for them. This beloved family business has been operating since the ’50s, and on many market mornings, there’s a line of doughnut devotees peering through the windows of the blue and white van. Staff are busy within, cutting dough, frisbeeing it into the fryer and dusting it with sugar – the recipe is unchanged after 60 years. What makes these donuts elite is the heat factor – minimal fryer-to-mouth time keeps them hot and crisp on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside. Then there’s the shock of molten red jam that threatens to stain your workplace attire. The American Donut Kitchen and its products are authentic classics. May they ennoble the Vic Market for decades to come.
Dolcetti
Pastry Chef Marianna DiBartolo is the guru here, a guru who learnt from an expert – her Sicilian-born mum, who painstakingly baked everything from scratch. Dolcetti’s sweet treats are utterly exquisite, and the doughnuts are no exception. There were three varieties available the day we visited: custard, Nutella and sour cherry, in sizes both small and larger. We recommend the small, so you can sample more flavours – you will want to. The custard variety gave particular pleasure – none-too-sweet and filled with loads of gorgeous eggy-yellow, velvety custard that you can scoop out with a tea spoon. A brilliant counterpoint is the sour cherry, the deep-red tart jammy inside giving a sweet-and-sour tang. Zia mia, this joint is a joy.
All Day Donuts
Raph Rashid, begetter of foodtrucks Beatbox Kitchen and Taco Truck, applied his magic mitts to doughnut making and scored a happy hit with All Day Doughnuts. Occupying the same space as fried chicken/Mexican diner Juanita Peaches, the interior is all brown-brick walls, timber panelling and laminex tables, instantly transporting you to 1970s suburbia. But there’s nothing dated about the doughnuts. These are churned out twice daily for optimum freshness, with everything (even the sprinkles) made from scratch. Such dedication pays dividends in the lemon and poppyseed, Iced Vo Vo and original buttermilk glaze doughnuts. We try the crowd favourite, the strawberry cheesecake doughnut – a big, bouncy, beautiful beast. The strawberry icing is surprisingly natural tasting, with white sprinkles delivering a sugary crunch and rich cream cheese filling. Also worthy of note: the Don Homer is a gorgeously garish, pink homage to Simpson’s do(h!)nut of choice.
Bistro Morgan
Most sixteen-year-olds are preoccupied with Snapchatting, keeping the olds off their back and wondering what’s for dinner. Not Morgan Hipworth. This entrepreneurial teenager was an avid cook from very young age, and prodigiously graduated to supplying his local café with cakes and slices. Asked if he did doughnuts, after some nifty experimentation, he soon did. The next logical step was his own doughnut shop, and Windsor was the lucky location. While his peers struggle with Maths Methods, Morgan scrutinises spreadsheets and develops new flavours. Bistro Morgan is known for playful, syringe-loaded donuts topped with smashed cookies, Smarties, Fruit Loops and marshmallow. But it covers more sedate options too, such as cinnamon, jam and salted caramel. Flavours rotate but the Golden Gaytime Crunch is a store staple. It’s easy to see why. Coated in dark Belgian chocolate, covered in smashed honeycomb crumbs and impaled with a syringe of salted caramel, its wicked richness is not for the faint of heart. Pair it with a ‘pimped-out milkshake’ or get the ice-cream sandwich version for a sticky summertime treat.
Daniel's Donuts
Can there be a delicacy more democratic than the donut? Daniel’s is the people’s doughnut dispensary. Affordable (any six for $18) and open 24 hours, it expertly covers the classics – jam and glazed – and the cutting-edge: Nutella M&M, Tiramisu and the whole-Snickers-inside ‘Snickers Podnut’. While unlikely ever to be available on a doctor’s prescription, all of Daniel’s creations are seriously feelgood; but, after extensive and rigorous testing (and retesting), we declare the old-school jam-and-cream donut to be champ. Airy and sugar-coated, it’s sliced vertically to create a deep trench for the fluffiest cloud of cream and a dollop of strawberry jam. Yes, it’s sweet, but never is it sickly. And a pro tip for doughnut care: Daniel’s staff keep the box lid ajar so the cream stays intact. Surrounds are clean and functional, the service is speedy and efficient – good to know when the line’s snaking out the door.
Doughboys
Doughboys began life in 2013 in the modest environment of Walter McKenzie’s mother’s laundry. It was here that McKenzie and business partner Brook James created their donuts, selling them at markets and pop-ups to critical acclaim. Last year, Doughboys found a permanent home at the business end of Bourke Street, and office workers rejoiced. Its classy good looks – a curved timber counter, black-and-white tiled floor, pendant lights and glass cabinets – offered a sugar-lanche in Euro-chic surrounds. Flavour-wise, intriguing combinations of Asian ingredients result in strawberry and miso and coconut pandan to Piña Colada and pumpkin pie pop up gloriously among the rotating flavours of the day. The French toast doughnut is a pillowy ring with a slight yeasty twang topped with cinnamon-flavoured crumble that’s dusted with icing sugar. Moreish and bouncy, it slides down all too quickly with a Small Batch (roasters) coffee.
Candied Bakery
If you’re over west side, gird your tastebuds for a treat. Candied Bakery (winner of Time Out Melbourne’s People’s Choice: Best Bakery award) is an Aussie bakery with an American and European twist (expect glories such as Philly cheese steak rolls and soft serve ice cream). Never has American know-how plus European dough-how equalled such multiculturally magnificent donuts. Key sub-genres are confidently covered, from the classic jam to more playful diversions like the vanilla slice and the salted caramel crumble. Their raspberry pavlova is a voluptuous, cream-filled doughnut coated in a pink berry-coloured icing with smashed meringue shards on top. It’s a quirky creation whose tempering of sweet meringue with the tart raspberry shows both skill and imagination. Chase it all down with an apple pie shake (several meals in itself) then roll out of the shop for a quiet lie down. Sweet dreams are made of this.