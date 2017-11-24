The best burgers in Melbourne

Order the: Cheese

Price range: $9.50- $14.90

St Collins Lane may be one of the quietest food halls in the city, but it does mean speedy service of your self-branded “slow food” burger. The ethos of this burger is from the core of its produce-driven creator, Neil Perry; beef is from Cape Grim and the chickens are Lilydale – we wouldn’t expect anything less. So how does it stack up against those who don’t disclose the provenance of their produce? Pretty well, most of the time. BP claims to serve its patties medium, which in turn, produces a pretty juicy burger fixed with house made pickles, white onion and the freshest lettuce we’ve come across, under a foil of sweet, secret sauce. However, consistency is an issue. We would recommend you eat the burger at the venue as the bun has the risk of becoming gummy with travel.

X-Factor: Go for the cheeseburger, as it comes with not one, not two, but three slices of melted cheese.