Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mad Hatter’s G&Tea Rooftop at State of Grace

  • Bars, Cocktail bars
  • State of Grace, Melbourne
  1. Mad Hatter's themed snacks and cocktails
    KIM JANE PHOTOGRAPHY
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A teacup on a backdrop of flower
    KIM JANE PHOTOGRAPHY
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Go down the rabbit hole and enjoy bottomless drinks, nibbles and magic tricks

Wonderland is coming to Melbourne, with State of Grace hosting a Mad Hatter’s G&Tea Party on Saturdays from May 21 through to August 27.

Party like the Mad Hatter and enjoy two hours of bottomless aromatic gin and tonics and sparkling wine or beer, matched with a selection of sweet and savoury bites including Apollo Bay lobster mornay doughnuts, French onion soup toasties and Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin tarts with meringue.

You’ll also get the chance to sit on the Mad Hatter’s chair, walk through the floral arches and spend time amongst the hanging teacups. Word on the street is that the Queen of Hearts herself will be greeting guests at the door and Mr Marmalade the magician will be entertaining guests with tricks.

Two sittings are available, 12-2pm and 3-5pm, and tickets are priced at $69 per person. Bookings can be made via the State of Grace website.

If your two favourite words happen to be 'bottomless' and 'brunch', check out our guide to the best boozy brunch spots Melbourne has to offer.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.stateofgracemelbourne.com.au/event/mad-hatters-gtea-party/
Address:
State of Grace
27 King Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.stateofgracemelbourne.com.au
03 8644 7110

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.