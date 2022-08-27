Time Out says

Go down the rabbit hole and enjoy bottomless drinks, nibbles and magic tricks

Wonderland is coming to Melbourne, with State of Grace hosting a Mad Hatter’s G&Tea Party on Saturdays from May 21 through to August 27.

Party like the Mad Hatter and enjoy two hours of bottomless aromatic gin and tonics and sparkling wine or beer, matched with a selection of sweet and savoury bites including Apollo Bay lobster mornay doughnuts, French onion soup toasties and Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin tarts with meringue.

You’ll also get the chance to sit on the Mad Hatter’s chair, walk through the floral arches and spend time amongst the hanging teacups. Word on the street is that the Queen of Hearts herself will be greeting guests at the door and Mr Marmalade the magician will be entertaining guests with tricks.

Two sittings are available, 12-2pm and 3-5pm, and tickets are priced at $69 per person. Bookings can be made via the State of Grace website.



If your two favourite words happen to be 'bottomless' and 'brunch', check out our guide to the best boozy brunch spots Melbourne has to offer.