Time Out says

Nestled against the towering granite cliffs of long-extinct volcano Mount Langi Ghiran, this isolated winery in the Grampians produces some of the highest-ranked shiraz in Australia. Its life as a vineyard began back in the late 1800s, but when the Italian Fratin brothers took over in 1969, they planted the blocks that would later result in the award-winning tipples.

The Fratin brothers planted blocks of cabernet sauvignon, riesling, merlot and cabernet franc, but most importantly, they also planted a unique shiraz clone taken from a 140-year-old nursery block in Great Western. That block is now more than 50 years old, and its fruit has been responsible for the renowned Langi Old Block shiraz that many oenophiles consider the benchmark for cool-climate Australian shiraz.

The 2019 vintage received 97 points from Huon Hooke, 96 points from Wine Pilot and 96 points in the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion. While it’s clear Langi has cemented its position as a leader in the region, much of that success is owed to the early hard yards put in by winemaker Trevor Mast. Mast was brought on by the Fratins in 1980, and six years later, he, his wife and stockbroker Ian Menzies took ownership of the property. Sadly, Mast passed away in 2012, but his legacy has been upheld by winemaker Adam Louder, who started his career in 1998 as a young cellar hand under Mast.

The wines are responsible for most of Langi’s notoriety, but perhaps equally as notable is the cellar door and lush grounds. Langi is oft-considered one of Victoria’s most beautiful wineries, and for good reason; the light-filled cellar door offers ample seating with unobstructed views of the mountains, and in warmer months, you can picnic below or stroll through the chestnut, walnut, hazelnut and fruit trees.

The cellar door is open daily from 10am to 5pm, and you can taste your way through a rotating selection of five wines for $10 or opt for a flight of four wines paired with cheese and charcuterie for $35.

Looking for more to do in the region? Check out our guide to a perfect weekend in the Grampians.