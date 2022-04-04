Time Out says

With relentless lockdowns keeping us within a 5-10km radius of our houses, we seem to have all developed a newfound sense of appreciation for our home suburbs. That includes getting to know our neighbours during endless walks around the block and being truly grateful for our little communities that supported each other through a pretty tough few years. It is this sense of community and connection that is the foundation for Ericka Argiris’ new Murrumbeena Wine Bar, located at the busy intersection of Murrumbeena Road and Railway Parade.

In a world where everything seems to have already been done, it is pretty remarkable that the Murrumbeena Wine Bar is in fact the first-ever bar in the area. The 100-year old building has been renovated into an old English-style bar; the historical photos adorning the walls are a nostalgic nod to the suburb’s past and its legacy. Yet step into the wine garden and you will find lush greenery, a space for live music, and even surprisingly, street art.

Not only is Argiris supporting her local community, but she is also supporting our whole country, with an all Australian beverage selection focusing on boutique Australian wineries, independent breweries and distilleries. The extensive beverage list showcases some premium Australian wines (the 2019 Sorrenberg Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a family with over 500 years of winemaking experience) and innovative cocktails (the Spring Fling was born through a collab with a local grocer who sourced the organic rhubarb syrup). It's perfectly complemented by a food menu featuring alcohol-absorbing favourites like baked brie with crusty bread, mac and cheese bites, and cheeseburger spring rolls.

The busy schedule at Murrumbeena Wine bar features daily specials like Wine Wednesdays, Tequila Thursdays, Sunday sessions, and trivia nights. It's sure to keep locals coming back for more, and we suspect even luring those further afield to stop by South East Melbourne’s newest watering hole to see what all the fuss is about.

