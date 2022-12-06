Time Out says

Ahoy, me hearties! Pirate Life, South Australia's renowned craft beer brewery, has announced plans to set up shop in Melbourne. The taproom will be the fourth for the brand, and is slated to open in a former mechanic's garage in South Melbourne in mid-2023.

Pirate Life co-founder Jack Cameron says that as a brand, Pirate Life has "been long-time admirers of Melbourne’s hospitality scene and [the] new venue in South Melbourne finally gives us a chance to be part of it, while showcasing our love for people, food and beverages... we can’t wait to get amongst it and show locals what Pirate Life is all about.”

Pirate Life was established back in 2014, and has since grown to a team of more than 150 people Australia-wide, with three venues and four breweries. Pirate Life is set to team up with South Australian architect and design firm Studio Gram to bring to life a dynamic, buzzing space close to the South Melbourne market precinct.

Not surprisingly, the Melbourne venue will feature plenty of beer, including its core range of pale aleas, IPAs and stouts, and it will also showcase limited-releases to keep things interesting – think sour beers, barrel-aged imperials and even a few nitros. The plan is to provide a rotating menu to not only line the stomach of beer-devotees, but also to showcase and explore the local market produce. Jack says of the food: “We love cooking over fire, so anticipate charred goodness.”

With your tummies full of food and your legs heavy with beer, you can expect to settle in and get comfortable for lazy afternoons and long nights at this new taproom. It will also play host to live music, mural activations and roaming exhibitions, as well as featuring rotating celebrity chefs.

Watch this space for further details.

