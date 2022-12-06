Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pirate Life

  • Bars
  • Ashburton
  1. Pirate Life brewery is a large warehouse with a large graffiti mural outside
    Photograph: Supplied/Pirate Life
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Inside Pirate Life brewery there is a bar with many people gathered ordering and drinking beer
    Photograph: Supplied/Pirate Life
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Someone pours a beer from a tap into a large glass
    Photograph: Supplied/Pirate Life
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

South Melbourne is set to become a new hang-out spot for craft beer lovers

Ahoy, me hearties! Pirate Life, South Australia's renowned craft beer brewery, has announced plans to set up shop in Melbourne. The taproom will be the fourth for the brand, and is slated to open in a former mechanic's garage in South Melbourne in mid-2023. 

Pirate Life co-founder Jack Cameron says that as a brand, Pirate Life has "been long-time admirers of Melbourne’s hospitality scene and [the] new venue in South Melbourne finally gives us a chance to be part of it, while showcasing our love for people, food and beverages... we can’t wait to get amongst it and show locals what Pirate Life is all about.”

Pirate Life was established back in 2014, and has since grown to a team of more than 150 people Australia-wide, with three venues and four breweries. Pirate Life is set to team up with South Australian architect and design firm Studio Gram to bring to life a dynamic, buzzing space close to the South Melbourne market precinct.

Not surprisingly, the Melbourne venue will feature plenty of beer, including its core range of pale aleas, IPAs and stouts, and it will also showcase limited-releases to keep things interesting – think sour beers, barrel-aged imperials and even a few nitros. The plan is to provide a rotating menu to not only line the stomach of beer-devotees, but also to showcase and explore the local market produce. Jack says of the food: “We love cooking over fire, so anticipate charred goodness.”

With your tummies full of food and your legs heavy with beer, you can expect to settle in and get comfortable for lazy afternoons and long nights at this new taproom. It will also play host to live music, mural activations and roaming exhibitions, as well as featuring rotating celebrity chefs.

Watch this space for further details. 

Need a frothy now? Check out the best beer gardens in Melbourne

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
Melbourne
Contact:
www.piratelife.com.au/breweries
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!