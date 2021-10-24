This massive pub boasts a huge indoor seating area as well as a beer garden out the back. Order a frothy pint and a meal off the menu, which is filled with classic Australian pub fare, and mosey on out to the back to enjoy some fresh air.
In our humble opinion, there's no better way to enjoy a beer in the warmer months than in a beer garden while shaded by an umbrella or some greenery. Melbourne has heaps of them, and while they may serve different cuisines and some may specialise in craft beers while others carry the classics, they all have one thing in common: they're the perfect place to spend a balmy afternoon.
