We would like our free seltzer in a giant chalice, thank you

Summer is starting next week and Moon Dog Fizzer want to celebrate with you. How? With free seltzer.

In case you've been living under a rock seltzer is this summer's 'it drink'. It's bubbly and refreshing, alcoholic and comes in a variety of flavours that are perfect for your summer adventure. Moon Dog Fizzer's range comes in Tropical Crush, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Sorbet, Piney Limey and more. Sounds pretty good right?

We think 'free seltzer' sounds even better.

To claim your free Moon Dog Fizzer seltzers all you need to do is grab your mates and vessel of your own choosing and head to Moon Dog World, Moon Dog Brewery or one of the bars listed below on Wednesday December 1.

The most creative vessel will win a slab of Moon Dog Fizzer that will be delivered to your door.

You can grab your free Moon Dog Fizzers from:

Moon Dog World - 32 Chifley Drive, Preston (3-6pm)

Moon Dog OG - 17 Duke Street, Abbotsford (4-6pm)

Concrete Boots Bar - 381 Burnley Street, Richmond (4-6pm)

Lulie Tavern, 225 Johnston Street, Abbotsford (4-6pm)

Yorkshire Stingo - 48 Hoddle Street, Abbotsford (4-6pm)

All of the information can be found on the Moon Dog Brewing website.