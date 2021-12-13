Get your beers and burgers with an unbeatable view

Having opened in 2006, this rooftop bar on the uppermost floor of Swanston Street's historic Curtin House offers 360-degree views over central Melbourne. It offers the usuals – wine, beer and spirits – but also has an extensive cocktail menu that features both the classics and some trademark signatures.

Add a bit of spice to your life with the 'Shallow Jalapeño' made with Don Julio Blanco, house-infused lime rind, epazote and fresh jalapeño, all shaken with Marionette Curacao, spicy mango and lime juice. Or try the bar's take on the Paloma made with Don Julio Blanco, pink grapefruit, lime, jalapeño agave, salt, Fee's celery bitters and soda.

If you're after lunch or dinner, the Burger Shack serves up fun fusion dishes like a spicy kimchi chicken burger and a lamb shoulder banh mi. Be sure to order a side of the 'Hurricane Fries', a basket of sweet potato fries loaded with tonkatsu sauce, kewpie mayo, furikake seasoning, spring onion and bonito flakes.

It's the perfect spot for a midday drink and feed, but if you're after a boogie, DJs grace the upstairs booth every afternoon and play through the night. Additionally, each month a Melbourne musician is invited to take residency on the rooftop to curate the soundtrack on Friday nights.