Bars Brunswick
This warehouse club features several music rooms, a garden lounge and a high-quality sound system

Nestled in the industrial back streets of Brunswick, Rubix Warehouse is a creative and cultural hub that feeds from the inspiration of the artists, locals and fun-seekers that fill the space each week. Since opening its doors in 2009, Rubix transformed an empty warehouse into an exclusive underground venue boasting high ceilings, a quality sound system and a fully licensed bar, all set to the decor of urban street culture.

Address: 36 Phoenix St
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Transport: Nearby stations: Brunswick; Jewell
Contact:
rubixfunhouse.com Call Venue 0405 521 370
Opening hours: Mon-Thu 10am-8pm; Fri & Sat 10pm-5am
