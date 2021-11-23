Rubix Warehouse
This warehouse club features several music rooms, a garden lounge and a high-quality sound system
Nestled in the industrial back streets of Brunswick, Rubix Warehouse is a creative and cultural hub that feeds from the inspiration of the artists, locals and fun-seekers that fill the space each week. Since opening its doors in 2009, Rubix transformed an empty warehouse into an exclusive underground venue boasting high ceilings, a quality sound system and a fully licensed bar, all set to the decor of urban street culture.
36 Phoenix St
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
|Nearby stations: Brunswick; Jewell
|Mon-Thu 10am-8pm; Fri & Sat 10pm-5am