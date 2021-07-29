Collingwood's upcoming bar might just be a winner

A new rooftop bar is coming soon to Collingwood Yards. The arts precinct that houses wine bar and radio station Hope St Radio, social enterprise and retail space the Social Studio, florist xxFlos and more is due to add another boozy feather to its cap.

Runner Up is set to open in early September and is helmed by the masterminds behind Colour Club in Carlton, Confetti Studio and managers of Melbourne band Mildlife, Benny Rausa and Liam Alexander, who also happen to be former purveyors of late nights at Lounge.

The team have been busy setting up the rooftop space since last year, and the venue itself is set to showcase local DJs on weekends with staff choosing the tunes on weeknights. Expect to hear everything from disco to soul, jazz to ‘70s pop.

The atmosphere will be relaxed, with 270 degree views of Melbourne's north once they open and there will be plenty of drinks to go around. Receive updates on the bar by following it via Instagram.