Have you ever wondered how spirits are made? The newest addition to Northcote’s Welcome to Thornbury precinct lets you track the whole process – from copper still, to cocktail. From the team behind Grainshaker Australian Vodka and Ned Australian Whisky, the Distiller bar is an educational space and cocktail bar that heroes Australian producers. With warm mahogany and leather finishes juxtaposed against industrial concrete, the modern space highlights the copper pot still, tended to by distiller and expert mixologist Ruby Lewis.

In addition to working on small-batch vodka products, Ruby leads tastings and masterclasses. Visitors are invited to sample Grainshaker and Ned whisky flights or taste straight from the copper pot still; learn about the infusion process; make their own uniquely flavoured vodka; and there’s cocktail making classes, too.

The cocktail list features much loved classics with a ’Distiller’ twist, like the Macadamia Negroni with macadamia, sweet vermouth, ruby bitter, native Australian wattle seed and orange, or the Fancy Vodka Raspberry with vodka, homemade raspberry and thyme shrub, topped with lime and soda. The venue will also act as a hub for distillers to come together to collaborate, educate and encourage guests to support the thriving Australian spirit industry.

The Distiller will be open from Friday, November 26, 2021. Masterclasses and experiences need to be booked ahead of time, via the website – a wide range of Ned and Grainshaker products will be available for purchase on site.

