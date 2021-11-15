Victoria's best independent distilleries

Starward was founded in 2007, and it wasn't long before it was a bartender favourite all over Melbourne. Constant changes in temperature means whisky matures very quickly in Melbourne, taking on flavours from sherry or bourbon casks much faster than the same whisky would in a place with a more constant climate, like Scotland. The result is that Starward's whiskies are almost all under five years old, but they have the smooth, easy-drinking flavours of much more mature drinks.
Whether you're partial to a barrel-aged whisky or a botanical gin, Victoria's plethora of boutique distilleries offer an artisan experience – and a chance to support some great independent producers. We've rounded up a list of some of the standouts, complete with tasting experiences, make-your-own options and masterclasses.
A glass of red more your speed? Here are 26 of the best wine bars in Melbourne right now.