Time Out says

The legendary dive bar is the place to catch bands every night of the week

Open seven days a week and until 3am every night, the Old Bar is a bar and live music venue on Johnston St in Fitzroy that has been rock and rolling for 21 years.

Considered one of Melbourne's best live music venues, the dive bar hosts all sorts of gigs – and a free one every Monday night.

Climb the creaky stairs, and you'll discover The Old Bar Gallery, a space where workshops and event ideas are not just welcomed but encouraged. Keep a close eye on their Facebook page for all the upcoming events and updates.

Old Bar also has a happy hour where you can get $3.50 pots from 3pm-8pm every night of the week.

Want to explore Melbourne's arty heart? Check out our guide to Fitzroy's bars, restaurants and shops.