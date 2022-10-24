Time Out says

We can't resist the allure of a hidden bar, and now Melburnians have another secret hideout to add to their repertoire: the Valiant. The new cocktail bar sits inconspicuously above a convenience store on Queen Street, with an intriguing entrance in a car park on Little Collins.

The Valiant is set to become an after-work drinking hole, offering creative cocktails, fine wines, and an easy-going speakeasy vibe. Jean Phillipe, the Valiant's head bar person, has designed a curated cocktail menu shining a light on local producers. Get intimate with the Lovers Passion, a mix of vodka, lychee liqueur, passionfruit pulp, lime juice, sugar syrup and Grenadine. Or splurge on the Millionaire, a tasty tipple of apricot brandy, Gold rum, Sloe gin, lime juice, and Grenadine, finished with dried petals.

Snack on one of the platters on offer as you sip your sophisticated drinks, such as the sardine platter served with toasted sourdough bread, or the retro sharing platter with cheddar, cabana, crackers and quince paste.

Look out over Melbourne's laneways through the floor-to-ceiling windows as you soak in the Valiant's retro palette and gradually work your way through the Valiant's drinks list.

