Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Valiant

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  1. Someone pours a jug of liquid with flowers and petals into a cocktail glass on a small pink table next to a blue velvet couch
    Photograph: Supplied/The Valiant Bar
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. A pink small table has a red wine glass and a platter of breads and cheeses on top
    Photograph: Supplied/The Valiant Bar
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. A pink side table has four different cocktails on top next to blue velvet couches
    Photograph: Supplied/The Valiant Bar
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A teapot is filled with a red liquid and a cocktail glass has red liquid smashing out of it
    Photograph: Supplied/The Valiant Bar
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. There are blue curtains and blue and pink velvet couches with a pink table with some cocktails on it
    Photograph: Supplied/The Valiant Bar
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Sip cocktails in a secret hideout at this new hidden CBD hangout

We can't resist the allure of a hidden bar, and now Melburnians have another secret hideout to add to their repertoire: the Valiant. The new cocktail bar sits inconspicuously above a convenience store on Queen Street, with an intriguing entrance in a car park on Little Collins. 

The Valiant is set to become an after-work drinking hole, offering creative cocktails, fine wines, and an easy-going speakeasy vibe. Jean Phillipe, the Valiant's head bar person, has designed a curated cocktail menu shining a light on local producers. Get intimate with the Lovers Passion, a mix of vodka, lychee liqueur, passionfruit pulp, lime juice, sugar syrup and Grenadine. Or splurge on the Millionaire, a tasty tipple of apricot brandy, Gold rum, Sloe gin, lime juice, and Grenadine, finished with dried petals.

Snack on one of the platters on offer as you sip your sophisticated drinks, such as the sardine platter served with toasted sourdough bread, or the retro sharing platter with cheddar, cabana, crackers and quince paste. 

Look out over Melbourne's laneways through the floor-to-ceiling windows as you soak in the Valiant's retro palette and gradually work your way through the Valiant's drinks list. 

If you're looking for other interesting drinking venues, check out Melbourne's best rooftop bars

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
412 Little Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
thevaliant.au
03 7020 9000
Opening hours:
Thurs-Sat 5pm-12am

What’s on

The Bank Heist

  • Food and drink

If you've already discovered all of the hidden bars on our list, we've got a new secret hotspot for you to find: the Valiant. This clandestine cocktail bar is brought to you by the team behind Left Bank, and from October 20 to November 26, it's transforming into a luxurious bank vault.  There's no need to get Danny Ocean on the phone; simply gather a ragtag team of friends and put your thinking caps on. Enter via the carpark located at 412 Little Collins Street, follow the blue neon lights leading the way, and track down the secret door entrance at the top of two flights of stairs. Crack the code, and then you're in like Flynn.  Planning a heist is no walk in the park, so wipe the sweat from your brow and treat yourself to a delicious cocktail or glass of Champagne. Three bespoke cocktails are on offer, including Blue Skies made with créme de violette, simple syrup and GH Mum; Pina Hermoso made with pineapple juice, simple syrup and GH Mumm; and the tasty GH Mumm Martini, concocted using house-made lemon vodka, sweet chai and English breakfast, lemon peel syrup, lemon juice and GH Mumm. A pour of GH Mumm will run you just $20, or you can opt for a bottle at $80. If you purchase a bottle, you'll receive a key to the safe and a special top-secret prize. Entry is free, and walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at the Valiant website. Looking for post-race parties? The Valiant is hosting a Melbourne Cup after-party and a Stakes Day after-party. Learn more here.  Don't have plans for y

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.